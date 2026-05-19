PSRx Body & Skin Advances Aesthetic and Dermatologic Care with Ellacor

Roni Bolton, APRN, DCNP, leading PSRx Body & Skin's evolution into a laser dermatology center in Chicago, IL

Chicago practice PSRx Body & Skin introduces Ellacor® micro-coring, a first-of-its-kind approach to skin removal for face, body, and acne scars.

Ellacor is a huge breakthrough. We can actually remove excess skin without surgery or scarring, on the face, body, and for acne scars.” — Roni Bolton, owner of PSRx Body and Skin Clinic.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSRx Body & Skin, under the leadership of Roni Bolton, APRN, DCNP, is advancing its evolution into a laser-focused dermatology center, introducing Ellacormicro-coring technology as part of a broader strategy to integrate high-impact, results-driven technologies through strategic clinical partnerships.This move reflects a deliberate shift away from traditional med spa models and toward a technology-first, outcomes-based approach, where devices are selected, combined, and applied based on their ability to treat complex skin pathology, not just surface-level concerns.Known for pushing the boundaries in treating acne scars and challenging skin conditions, Roni Bolton has built a reputation in Chicago for delivering innovative, results-driven care. With the introduction of Ellacor, PSRx Body and Skin Clinic continues to lead the way, bringing patients cutting-edge solutions that go beyond traditional treatments.What Makes Ellacor Different?Ellacor utilizes a first-of-its-kind micro-coring technology that removes tiny cores of skin, physically reducing excess tissue and tightening the treated area. Unlike lasers or radiofrequency devices, Ellacor does not rely on heat or collagen stimulation alone, making it a truly unique and innovative approach. Expanded Applications: Face, Body & Acne ScarsAt PSRx Body and Skin Clinic, Ellacor is being introduced with a forward-thinking approach that goes beyond traditional use:• Facial Skin Laxity – Improves sagging and restores a smoother, firmer appearance• Body Treatments – Targets areas of mild to moderate laxity such as above the knees, abdomen, and other delicate areas where excess skin is a concern• Acne Scars & Skin Texture – As a practice known for advanced acne scar treatments, PSRx is exploring how Ellacor’s ability to remove micro-columns of skin can help refine uneven texture and improve the appearance of stubborn scarringThis expanded use reflects Roni Bolton’s commitment to innovation and her dedication to offering patients solutions for even the most complex skin concerns.Key Benefits of Ellacor• Non-surgical treatment with no incisions• No thermal damage to the skin• Minimal downtime• Natural-looking skin tightening• Potential to improve skin texture and acne scars• Versatile use across face and bodyA New Era of Skin Rejuvenation in ChicagoWith demand growing for effective, non-invasive treatments that deliver real results, Ellacor introduces a new category of skin rejuvenation, one that bridges the gap between traditional aesthetic treatments and surgery. At PSRx Body and Skin Clinic, patients benefit from a highly customized approach, combining advanced technology with deep expertise in treating acne scars and complex skin conditions.About PSRx Body and Skin ClinicPSRx Body & Skin is a Chicago-based laser dermatology center specializing in the treatment of acne scars, pigmentary disorders, and complex skin conditions. Led by Roni Bolton, APRN, DCNP, the practice is recognized for its advanced use of technology, clinical expertise, and commitment to innovation in skin health.

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