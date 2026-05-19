







Find Your Sustainable “Thread” at Leon County’s 2026 Sustainable Communities Summit





WHO: Leon County Government WHAT:

2026 Sustainable Communities Summit WHEN:

Saturday, May 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. WHERE:

Eastside Branch Library and Pedrick Pond Park,1583 Pedrick Road





Leon County’s 2026 Sustainable Communities Summit will bring residents together for a day of storytelling, resource sharing and hands-on demonstrations centered on the theme “Sustainable Threads: Weaving Paths to Sustainable Living”.

This is a free event with light breakfast and lunch provided. For more information or to register, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/Summit.

Residents at every stage of their sustainability journey are invited to hear inspiring stories from local individuals who have found success in sustainable living, discover local resources for sustainable lifestyles and gain hands-on skills, like gardening or mending, through engaging live demonstrations.

Residents can explore their own sustainability “thread” by adding cloth patches to a community quilt. Personalize patches onsite or donate fabric to be transformed into patches for the quilt, keeping materials from going to the landfill as waste and creating something new.

The Leon County Office of Sustainability works to create new and fun ways to enhance local environmental stewardship and connect the community with resources and skills for sustainable living. The Sustainable Communities Summit offers a space for people to engage with professionals and community members on sustainability topics and build lifestyle practices that support environmental health in Leon County.

For more information, please contact Kate Lovett, Leon County Office of Sustainability, at 850-606-5000 / LovettK@LeonCountyFL.gov, or Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations, at 850-606-5300 / cmr@LeonCountyFL.gov.









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