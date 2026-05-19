SCALI RASMUSSEN FOUNDER NAMED “LEGAL VISIONARY” BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today that Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali has been recognized as a “Legal Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times in a special feature. “The attorneys featured in the following pages distinguish themselves not only through skill and results but through an unwavering commitment to their clients, their craft and the communities they serve,” states the publication.“It is an honor to be recognized once again alongside such an esteemed group of legal professionals,” said Scali. “It is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us every day to protect their businesses, navigate complex legal hurdles, and help them achieve long-term success.”Scali blends strategic corporate counseling with complex, high-stakes litigation for clients across the hospitality, entertainment, apparel and e-commerce sectors, with a primary focus on the retail automotive industry. “He gained statewide recognition for his landmark defense that resulted in the disbarment of the Trevor Law Group and his leadership on the steering committee for industry-wide vehicle lease litigation,” shares the feature.Recently, Scali was recognized in Lawdragon's “500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers” guide for 2026 and named a Southern California Super Lawyer.

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