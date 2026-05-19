All Dogs Unleashed Austin Sees Sharp Rise in High-Rise Apartment Dogs as Downtown Density Reshapes Training Needs

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Elevator manners, lobby leash control, and reliable potty habits move to the front of training as more dogs live in downtown high-rises and condos.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As downtown Austin continues its run as one of the fastest-growing residential cores in the country, All Dogs Unleashed is seeing a noticeable shift in the kind of training problems showing up at intake. Elevator etiquette, lobby leash control, and potty consistency on hard-surface floors are moving ahead of the traditional yard-and-fence concerns that once dominated calls from new clients.Austin has ranked among the fastest-growing large metros in the country over recent years, and downtown absorbed a record wave of high-rise apartment and condo deliveries through 2025. Buildings along Congress Avenue, the Rainey Street District, and the Seaholm corridor have added thousands of units, many of them marketed with rooftop dog runs, in-building wash stations, and dedicated pet amenities. The result is a fast-growing population of dogs that have never lived in a single-family home and whose daily routines run on elevators, hallways, and shared green spaces."A dog in a 30th-floor apartment is asked to do things most training programs never address. It rides an elevator with strangers, walks past a concierge desk, holds it for two blocks to reach grass, and shares a small dog run with neighbors it sees every day," said Travis Ward, Head Trainer at All Dogs Unleashed in Austin, TX . "That is a different skill set from a suburban dog, and we build the program around it."The facility's downtown office at 111 Congress Avenue sits at the center of this footprint, putting trainers within walking distance of the buildings their clients live in. Both the Board and Train and In-Home Training programs have been adapted to incorporate the environments high-rise dogs actually navigate, including controlled exposure to elevators, lobbies, and on-leash heeling in narrow shared spaces. Free pet pickup and delivery removes one of the practical obstacles for downtown residents who do not own vehicles built for hauling a large dog kennel.Demand has been heaviest among medium and large breeds that have followed their owners into vertical living. Labs, Goldens, working-line shepherds, and rescue mixes that previously would have lived in a fenced yard now share floor plans under 1,000 square feet, which raises the stakes on impulse control, place command, and the ability to settle calmly while neighbors come and go. The Austin metro has a large and growing base of pet-owning households, and an increasing share of those households are inside the urban core.The facility's two-week Board and Train program addresses these specific behaviors in a highly structured environment with staff present seven days a week. Once a dog has completed the residential portion, trainers spend time with the full household so the same expectations carry into the apartment, including consistency around the door, hallway behavior, and the use of designated relief areas. Owners receive unlimited follow-up sessions for the life of the dog, which trainers note matters more for downtown clients whose buildings, neighbors, and routines change frequently. All Dogs Unleashed has seen increased interest from residents of newly delivered Rainey Street and Seaholm District towers.All Dogs Unleashed is a dog training, boarding, and grooming facility serving Austin from its downtown office at 111 Congress Avenue, with a full training and boarding campus on Mountain View Avenue. The Austin team offers Board and Train, In-Home Training, daycare, boarding, and grooming, with programs designed around real-world environments including urban high-rises, downtown corridors, and lakefront homes. More information is available at https://alldogsunleashed.com/austin/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 111 Congress Ave. #201, Austin, TX 78701Phone: (512) 963-6017Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/austin/

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