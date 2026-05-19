All Dogs Unleashed Austin Issues Water Safety Training Guidance as Highland Lakes Algae Season Approaches

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Recall and "leave it" training take on new urgency as Lake Travis, Lake Austin, and Lady Bird Lake enter the months when cyanotoxin blooms have killed dogs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With water temperatures climbing across the Highland Lakes and Lady Bird Lake entering the season when harmful algae has historically appeared, All Dogs Unleashed is urging Austin dog owners to treat reliable recall and "leave it" commands as core summer safety skills, not optional polish on a finished training program.The Austin-area lake system has been a recurring concern for pet owners since 2019, when blue-green algae was linked to the deaths of several dogs that swam in Lady Bird Lake. Since then, the Lower Colorado River Authority and the City of Austin have documented cyanotoxin presence at multiple Lake Travis and Lake Austin recreation points, including popular dog-accessible parks. Algae mats most often appear in warm, slow-moving water along shorelines and in coves, which are the same areas dogs are drawn to first."The dogs that get into trouble are almost never the dogs that wandered into something dangerous on purpose. They are the dogs that drank lake water on a hot day, licked their fur after a swim, or grabbed something off a shoreline before their owner could react," said Travis Ward, Head Trainer at All Dogs Unleashed in Austin, TX . "A reliable recall and a hard 'leave it' are the two commands that turn a scary moment into a non-event."The facility's two-week Board and Train program has been refined to address the specific challenges Austin dogs face around water. Training is conducted in highly distracting environments to build commands that hold up off-leash and under real-world stimulation, the same conditions a dog encounters on a Hill Country greenbelt or at a swim park. Owners receive two-handler instruction at home before the dog is returned, with unlimited follow-up sessions for the life of the dog.Lake and trail access shapes a large share of the training conversations the facility has with new clients each spring. Austin sits at the center of a metro with a high concentration of pet-owning households and strong demand for dog-focused services, and the downtown office on Congress Avenue serves owners whose weekend routines run from the Butler Hike and Bike Trail along Lady Bird Lake out to Lake Austin and Lake Travis. Demand for off-leash reliability work climbs as soon as lake season starts.In addition to command work, the facility encourages owners to follow LCRA and City of Austin guidance during warm months: rinse dogs with clean water after every lake outing, bring a clean drinking water supply so dogs do not drink from the lake, and stay clear of any visible algae mats or scum along the shoreline. Owners who notice sudden symptoms after a swim, including vomiting, weakness, or disorientation, should contact a veterinarian immediately. All Dogs Unleashed integrates these habits into its post-training homework so the safety behaviors become routine rather than reactive.All Dogs Unleashed is a dog training, boarding, and grooming facility serving Austin from its downtown office at 111 Congress Avenue, with a full training and boarding campus on Mountain View Avenue. The Austin team offers Board and Train, In-Home Training, daycare, boarding, and grooming, with a focus on humane methods, off-leash reliability, and behavior modification that holds up in real-world environments. More information about programs and the facility is available at https://alldogsunleashed.com/austin/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 111 Congress Ave. #201, Austin, TX 78701Phone: (512) 963-6017Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/austin/

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