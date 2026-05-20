Aesthetics, Inc. Brings Comfort and Hope to Scripps Encinitas' Lusardi Tower with Stunning New Healing Arts Program

A towering glass stairwell glows against the night sky at Scripps Encinitas, revealing a sweeping multi-story mural by Ken Goldman depicting California's natural landscapes, from desert wildflowers to coastal scenes, as a solitary figure pauses to take it all in. A vibrant abstract artwork by Betty Busby anchors a welcoming seating nook at Scripps Encinitas, where warm wood-slat ceilings and a sage green accent wall create a calm, healing environment for patients and visitors. A close-up of a hand-blown glass wall sculpture by Byron Sutherland at Scripps Encinitas reveals the breathtaking detail within each piece — swirling patterns of aqua, white, and gold evoking sea foam, coral, and the luminous depths of the ocean.

Evidence-based, nature-inspired art program by regional San Diego County artists redefines the role of art in healthcare design.

Healthcare environments shape how patients heal, how families wait, and how staff sustains themselves through demanding work.” — Annette Ridenour

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aesthetics, Inc. , a national leader in healing-centered art consulting and curation, today announced the completion of a four-floor integrated arts program at the new Lusardi Tower at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas . Commissioned by Scripps Health as part of its Here for Good Capital Campaign , the program transforms the 140,000-square-foot, 235-bed facility into a restorative environment where art serves as a foundation for healing.Aesthetics, Inc. led the program from concept to installation, basing each decision on evidence-based design research. Studies show that exposure to nature, whether real or depicted in art, can support healing by improving mood, reducing anxiety, and aiding recovery. The result is an immersive experience rooted in nature, community, and connection.Aesthetics, Inc. issued a regional call for artists and received over 300 responses from San Diego County. Artists from diverse backgrounds were selected to ensure the collection reflects the Scripps Encinitas community.Drawing inspiration from the landscapes and communities of North San Diego County, the firm developed a layered visual narrative that unfolds floor by floor, from coastal swells to botanical growth and open skies. These moments of calm also serve as intuitive wayfinding. The collection features more than 25 large-scale commissioned works and over 200 integrated pieces by regional artists. Each piece was selected and placed to provide positive distraction, foster trust, and evoke a sense of belonging and hope throughout patient rooms, corridors, waiting areas, and public spaces.“Healthcare environments shape how patients heal, how families wait, and how staff sustains themselves through demanding work,” said Annette Ridenour, President & CEO of Aesthetics, Inc. “Our role is to design every visual and spatial moment in service of those experiences, and to ensure the resulting work authentically reflects the people who move through it.”The Lusardi Tower marks a new chapter in Scripps Health’s long-term expansion in North San Diego County. For Aesthetics, Inc., the project reflects what becomes possible when a healthcare system treats art as integral to care and serves as a model for investing in the full human experience of healing, not just its clinical delivery. When the tower opens its doors, every corridor, waiting room, and patient room will carry that intention forward.ABOUT AESTHETICS, INC.Aesthetics, Inc. is a nationally recognized arts and design consulting firm specializing in healthcare environments. For more than 45 years, the company has collaborated with hospitals, clinics, and wellness centers throughout the U.S. and Canada to create spaces that promote healing, reduce stress, and reflect the values of the communities they serve.

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