MarketNsight to Host Midyear Housing Market Webinar on June 4

Helping housing industry professionals to know more and guess less

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: The 2026 housing market has been anything but predictable. Gain clarity on where things stand—and where they are headed—with a fresh mid-year update built on the latest data. Find out more at MarketNsight’s MarketWatch on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Eugene James, MarketNsight’s Chief Market Strategist, and Dr. Rajeev Dhawan, Professor and Director of the Economic Forecasting Center at Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business, will discuss how housing industry professionals – builders, developers, bankers, suppliers, and REALTORS® alike – can navigate today’s housing market.

WHEN: Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon. EDT

WHERE: This event is a Zoom webinar. Register for this free event at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FBLKi0YYSR2Af-S13nEkGA

MarketNsight’s MarketWatch is sponsored by:

BankSouth Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, Right Choice™ by Jackson EMC, and Communities Magazine.

About MarketNsight:

MarketNsight is focused on helping its customers make smart decisions as it relates to purchasing land and pricing product. Its groundbreaking Feasibility Matrix provides a one-stop shop for gauging new home community feasibility by providing ranking reports, lot and raw land sales data, regression analysis and mortgage data. MarketNsight currently serves 50+ cities in 12 states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Utah. To schedule a demonstration of the MarketNsight Feasibility Matrix® or Mortgage Matrix®, call 770-410-8025 or email info@MarketNsight.com. For information about MarketNsight, visit www.MarketNsight.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.