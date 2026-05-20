Personal Computer (PC) Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) Market to Reach $24.97 Billion by 2030, Growing at a 9.3% CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Personal Computer (PC) Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends & Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Personal Computer (PC) Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The personal computer (PC) original design manufacturer (ODM) market has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by evolving demands and technological advancements. This sector is set to continue expanding, supported by various innovations and shifting work patterns that are reshaping how computers are designed and manufactured for end users.

Current Market Size and Growth Forecast for the PC ODM Market

The PC ODM market has experienced strong growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $16.03 billion in 2025 to $17.48 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This historical expansion stems from several factors, including the rising demand for branded PCs, the growth of enterprise computing, standardization of notebook and desktop models, increasing popularity of gaming systems, and the broadening of educational computing initiatives.

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Future Growth Outlook and Emerging Trends in the PC ODM Market

Looking ahead, the PC ODM market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $24.98 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3%. This forecasted growth is driven by factors such as the adoption of AI-assisted PC design, a growing preference for compact and mini PCs, the integration of edge computing solutions, increased deployment of industrial PCs, and a focus on sustainable, energy-efficient manufacturing practices. Key trends anticipated during this period include AI-driven design optimization, modular and customizable PC architectures, green manufacturing processes, edge computing integration, and the advancement of high-performance gaming and workstation PCs.

Understanding the Role of PC ODM Companies

A personal computer original design manufacturer (ODM) is a firm that creates and produces computers according to its own specifications. These PCs are frequently sold under different brand names while the ODM manages the entire engineering and manufacturing process. This encompasses everything from initial concept and design to final assembly and quality testing, ensuring a full development cycle under one roof.

View the full personal computer (pc) original design manufacturer (odm) market report:

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How Hybrid and Remote Work Models Boost the PC ODM Market

One of the main factors propelling growth in the PC ODM market is the rising adoption of hybrid and remote work arrangements. Such models enable employees to work outside traditional office settings, either part-time or full-time, driven by demands for greater flexibility, cost-saving measures by companies, and improvements in digital collaboration tools. PC ODMs support these work trends by designing affordable yet powerful devices equipped with strong connectivity, collaboration features, long battery life, and robust security to help employees work effectively from anywhere.

Remote Work Statistics Highlight Market Impact

For example, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, during the first quarter of 2024, 35.5 million people in the U.S. teleworked for pay—a rise of 5.1 million compared to the prior year. This growth in remote work strongly influences PC ODM market expansion, reflecting the increasing need for portable, high-performance computers tailored to hybrid and remote work environments.

Asia-Pacific Leads and Grows Fastest in the PC ODM Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the PC ODM market and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report encompasses major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

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