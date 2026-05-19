Dr. Chris Croley Becomes the First Physician in the United States to Introduce ClearVIEW™

Being the first to adopt ClearVIEW™, Dr. Chris Croley continues to position himself at the forefront of aesthetic innovation and patient-centered care.

Dr. Croley represents the type of forward-thinking we envisioned for ClearVIEW™ His commitment to patient education, safety, and innovation makes him the ideal physician to introduce this technology."” — Dewitt Hunt, President and CEO of Aesthetic Management Solutions.

PACE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aesthetic Management Solutions￼ today announced that Dr. Chris Croley has become the first physician in the United States to introduce and implement the groundbreaking ClearVIEW™ skin imaging system into clinical practice.

Aesthetic Management Solutions (AMS) is recognized as the leader in bringing world-class aesthetic solutions to the medical community. Since 2015, AMS has sourced and distributed trusted FDA-cleared technologies to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and medical spas across the country, helping practices deliver exceptional patient outcomes through innovative aesthetic integration solutions.

ClearVIEW™ is an advanced imaging platform that uses multi-spectrum technology and intelligent analysis to help providers evaluate underlying skin concerns, create data-driven treatment plans, and improve patient education during consultations.

As the first physician in the country to adopt the technology, Dr. Chris Croley continues to position himself at the forefront of aesthetic innovation and patient-centered care.

Dr. Croley is an aesthetic physician, national educator, and industry advisor specializing in injectables, skin treatments, and complication management. With a background in anesthesiology and critical care medicine, he is widely recognized for emphasizing patient safety, informed decision-making, and evidence-based aesthetic treatments.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Croley serves as Chief Medical Officer at Empire Medical Training￼ and Chief Medical Advisor at MedResults￼, where he contributes to physician training, clinical adoption, and product strategy within the aesthetic industry.

“Dr. Croley represents exactly the type of forward-thinking provider we envisioned for ClearVIEW™,” said Dewitt Hunt, President and CEO of Aesthetic Management Solutions. “His commitment to patient education, safety, and innovation makes him the ideal physician to introduce this technology to the U.S. market.”

ClearVIEW™ provides practices with:

•⁠ ⁠Advanced multi-spectrum skin imaging

•⁠ ⁠Objective, data-driven treatment planning

•⁠ ⁠Before-and-after comparison tracking

•⁠ ⁠Enhanced patient communication and education

•⁠ ⁠Increased patient confidence through visual consultation tools

“Technology that improves understanding and transparency ultimately improves patient outcomes,” said Dr. Croley. “ClearVIEW™ allows providers to have more meaningful, educational consultations while helping patients better visualize and understand their treatment journey.”

To learn more about ClearVIEW™ or Aesthetic Management Solutions, visit AMS Healthcare Official Website￼ or contact info@ams-healthcare.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.