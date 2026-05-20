The Packet-Optical Transport Market is Projected to Expand at a 12.4% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

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The Business Research Company’s Packet-Optical Transport Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Packet-Optical Transport Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The packet-optical transport market has seen substantial expansion in recent times, driven by increasing demands for high-speed data transmission and evolving network infrastructures. As digital connectivity continues to grow in importance across industries and regions, this market is set to experience strong growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional leadership, and anticipated trends shaping this dynamic sector.

Packet-Optical Transport Market Size and Growth Outlook

The packet-optical transport market has rapidly expanded, reaching $14.49 billion in 2025 and expected to grow further to $16.25 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The market’s historic growth stems from rising internet traffic, broader fiber optic infrastructure rollout, heightened need for high-speed broadband, the surge of cloud data centers, and increased implementation of wavelength division multiplexing systems. Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue this upward trajectory, hitting $25.95 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.4%. Key contributors to this forecast include the accelerated deployment of 5G and upcoming 6G technologies, substantial investments in hyperscale data centers, growing demand for low-latency network connections, expansion of edge computing networks, and the escalating need for scalable, high-capacity optical transport solutions. Noteworthy trends anticipated during this period are the wider adoption of open and disaggregated optical systems, convergence of packet-optical platforms, increasing deployment of high-capacity metro and data center interconnect (DCI) networks, expansion of 5G backhaul and fronthaul infrastructure, and tighter integration between optical and packet layer management.

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Understanding Packet-Optical Transport Technology

Packet-optical transport refers to a combined networking framework that integrates packet switching with optical transport technologies within a single platform. This architecture facilitates the efficient transmission of large volumes of data across metropolitan and long-distance networks. Its main goals include optimizing bandwidth use, simplifying network complexity, and lowering operational expenses while maintaining highly scalable and rapid connectivity. By merging these technologies, packet-optical transport systems enable networks to handle growing data demands more effectively and flexibly.

Primary Factors Fueling Packet-Optical Transport Market Expansion

One of the main forces propelling the packet-optical transport market is the surge in data traffic worldwide. Data traffic encompasses the total digital data volume transmitted through mobile, fixed, and internet networks by users and connected devices. This increase is largely driven by the rising consumption of video streaming content, especially high-definition and on-demand media, which require considerable bandwidth for each viewing session. Packet-optical transport systems address this challenge by supporting efficient large-scale data transmission, combining packet routing and high-capacity optical networking. This integration enhances scalability and reduces latency in backbone networks, making data handling more efficient. For example, in September 2024, the GSMA, a UK-based telecom industry body, reported that global monthly mobile data traffic per connection grew from 10.2 GB in 2022 to 12.8 GB in 2023, highlighting a significant rise in network data usage. Such trends emphasize how expanding data traffic is a critical driver of growth for the packet-optical transport market.

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Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Packet-Optical Transport Market

In 2025, North America stood as the largest regional market for packet-optical transport. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market report covers a comprehensive range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad view of global developments and regional dynamics in this fast-evolving market.

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