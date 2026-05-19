New Columbus Fastener House Launches 'Ohio Fasteners' a Division of Ohio Power Tool

Ohio Fasteners, a new division of Ohio Power Tool, launches with veteran experts, expanded inventory, and advanced VMI solutions for contractors.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the recent closure of a longstanding Columbus fastener house, Ohio Power Tool has announced the launch of its new division: Ohio Fasteners. This expansion is designed to immediately fill a critical void in the regional market, bringing aboard a dedicated team of industry veterans—many of whom possess 15 to 25 years of specialized fastener expertise—to ensure local contractors and builders experience no disruption in their supply chains for their anchors, fastening, and strut solutions "We are on a continuous journey to provide better resources to our customers. Expanding our products and adding a wealth of the most knowledgeable fastener experts in the Midwest allows us to build on that partnership!" said Jay Amstutz, President of Ohio Power Tool.The launch of Ohio Fasteners aligns perfectly with the company's recent infrastructure investments, which include an expansion that nearly doubled its warehouse capacity. Over the past decade, Ohio Power Tool has strategically grown to meet the rigorous demands of large-scale, future-focused construction projects, including massive data centers and manufacturing facilities across the region.Historically, executing Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) on large construction sites has presented significant logistical challenges. By combining the deep, practical knowledge of its newly expanded team with cutting-edge technology, Ohio Power Tool has cracked the code on VMI, delivering seamless, reliable job site solutions.With the addition of the Ohio Fasteners division, the company now offers a true one-stop, comprehensive solution for heavy-duty construction needs. The expanded catalog includes a massive inventory of nuts, bolts, anchors, epoxy, strut and strut accessories, threaded rod, and all other vital construction accessories, ensuring partner projects remain on schedule and fully supplied.About Ohio Power Tool: Operating out of 999 Goodale Blvd. in Columbus, Ohio, Ohio Power Tool has been serving the construction and industrial markets since 1983. Built on a foundation of long-term customer relationships and sustainable, steady growth, the company prioritizes deep industry expertise and true partnership over quick scaling. By continuously investing in its team, technology, and inventory, Ohio Power Tool provides the Midwest's most reliable sales, service, and support for the tools and hardware that build the future.The full press release with images can also be viewed online here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.