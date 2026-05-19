LDVA Invites All Louisianans to Join Statewide Memorial Day Events, Ruck to the Capitol, and Garden of Flags

By Daniele Palen, Director of Communications, LDVA

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA) invites veterans, families, and the public to join a week of solemn and meaningful Memorial Day observances across Louisiana, May 20–25, 2026. From veterans homes to state cemeteries, from the streets of downtown Baton Rouge to the grounds of the Louisiana State Capitol, Secretary Charlton Meginley and the LDVA will honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation.

“Memorial Day is sacred. It belongs to the fallen, to the Gold Star Families who carry their loss every single day, and to every American who understands that freedom has a cost,” said Secretary Meginley. “This year, I encourage every Louisianan to find a way to participate — whether you join the ruck, walk through the Garden of Flags, or attend a ceremony near your home. Come and stand with us. Honor them with us.”

Hero HUMP: Ruck to the Capitol

Before the flags are planted… they are carried with purpose. On the morning of Saturday, May 23, 2026, veterans, active-duty service members, Gold Star Families, and supporters will walk together through downtown Baton Rouge carrying thousands of American flags for Louisiana’s fallen heroes. Secretary Meginley will join the ruck. For some, it is a march. For others, it is remembrance. It is healing. It is love carried forward. Every flag represents a life. Every step honors a sacrifice.

Members of the public are invited to join the Hero HUMP for the final mile. Participants should gather at:

North Street Levee, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

7:30 a.m. (estimated arrival)

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Memorial Day Garden of Flags

Following the ruck, the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana will once again host the Memorial Day Garden of Flags on the grounds of the Louisiana State Capitol. Each flag placed in that field represents a hero — a son, a daughter, a husband, a wife, a friend — who gave their life in service to our nation. Walking through the Garden is a solemn reminder that freedom is not free.

We invite you to join us as we honor Louisiana’s fallen service members and stand in support of the Gold Star Families who carry their legacy forward. More details to come — mark your calendars now for this meaningful tribute.

Louisiana State Capitol • Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Memorial Day Events at LDVA Veterans Homes

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 – 10:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.

Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home • 3130 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, Bossier City, LA 71112

Thursday, May 21, 2026 – 10:00 a.m.

Louisiana Veterans Home • 4739 Highway 10, Jackson, LA 70748 • Featured Speaker: Sonia Holliday, VAC

Friday, May 22, 2026 – 9:30 a.m.

Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home • 1610 Evangeline Road, Jennings, LA 70546 • Featured Speaker: Matt Duhon

Friday, May 22, 2026 – 2:00 p.m.

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home • 4080 W. Airline Highway, Reserve, LA 70084 • Featured Speaker: Col. William “Bill” Morgan, USMCR (Ret.)

Leadership Appearances – Monday, May 25, 2026

8:15 a.m. – Moncus Park, Lafayette, LA

Secretary Meginley will deliver remarks at the Memorial Day ceremony hosted at Moncus Park in Lafayette, Louisiana.

9:00 a.m. – Alexandria National Cemetery, Pineville, LA

Undersecretary John Phillips will deliver remarks at the Memorial Day ceremony at Alexandria National Cemetery in Pineville, Louisiana.

10:30 a.m. – St. Landry Memorial Day Ceremony

Assistant Secretary of Veterans Outreach Larry Williams will deliver remarks at the St. Landry Parish Memorial Day ceremony.

Memorial Day Ceremonies at LDVA Veterans Cemeteries – Monday, May 25, 2026 – 11:00 a.m.

Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery • Leesville, LA

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery • Rayville, LA

Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery • Keithville, LA

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery • Slidell, LA

Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery • Jennings, LA

All events are free and open to the public. For a full schedule and more information, visit vetaffairs.la.gov/events.

Louisiana is home to approximately 250,000 veterans. The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs serves those veterans and their families through a network of benefits counselors, state veteran homes, and state veterans cemeteries.

# # #

Please visit https://vetaffairs.la.gov/news for the latest Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs releases, photos, and videos.