Continuum Names 28-Year Industry Veteran, Todd Vanek, Senior Vice President to Lead Education Bridge

Todd Vanek, Senior Vice President of Education Bridge Headshot

Industry expert's expanded role advances Education Bridge's mission to connect content creation to classroom delivery

Publishers invest tremendous resources developing materials that advance learning outcomes, and we partner with them at every stage to bring those tools to students effectively” — Todd Vanek, Senior Vice President of Education Bridge

BRAINERD, MN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuum Marketing (Continuum), a leading marketing execution partner, named Todd Vanek Senior Vice President of Education Bridge, the industry's first comprehensive service suite designed specifically for K-12 educational publishers. Vanek brings 28 years of educational printing experience to the role, strengthening Education Bridge's ability to guide publishers through complex adoption cycles, production planning, and classroom delivery.Vanek steps into this expanded role at a pivotal moment for K-12 publishers, who face mounting pressure from unpredictable adoption cycles, fragmented vendor relationships, and cash flow challenges that strain smaller teams managing larger workloads. His new position leads sales and publisher relationships for the platform, which unites the expertise of CJK Group companies KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. (KGL), Sheridan, and Continuum to deliver an end-to-end solution spanning content development, print production, and last-mile classroom fulfillment. His deep industry relationships and firsthand knowledge of the adoption process position him to open new publisher partnerships while expanding services for Education Bridge's existing network."Publishers invest tremendous resources developing materials that advance learning outcomes, and we partner with them at every stage to bring those tools to students effectively," said Todd Vanek, Senior Vice President of Education Bridge. "From adoption planning and production forecasting to managing state-specific requirements and district delivery protocols, we handle the complex logistics so publishers can focus on creating exceptional educational content."Vanek's promotion reflects Education Bridge's continued investment in specialized expertise as the platform scales its reach across educational publishers. For the largest publishers in the industry, Education Bridge fills critical gaps in vendor coverage and delivers competitive pricing. For smaller publishers, the platform functions as an extension of the publisher's own team, consolidating content development, print, curriculum sample kits and fulfillment under a single, accountable partner. Education Bridge also provides financial planning support, helping publishers model adoption scenarios and manage costs from submission through delivery."Quality curriculum and educational materials drive student success, but only when they reach classrooms on schedule and intact," said Atul Goel, President of Continuum and KGL. "Todd's promotion brings exactly the kind of deep publisher relationships and educational industry expertise that will accelerate Education Bridge's growth and give publishers the confidence that their carefully developed instructional content will have maximum classroom impact."Vanek brings two decades of educational print leadership and deep knowledge of state adoption timelines, from initial submission through production and classroom delivery. Having spent his career helping publishers navigate vendor management, production forecasting, and state-specific requirements, his background spans the full scope of what K-12 publishers of all sizes need to succeed. A former professional baseball player who spent three years in the minor leagues after graduating from the University of Minnesota-Morris, Vanek credits the sport with shaping the persistent, solutions-oriented mindset he brings to every publisher relationship.To learn more about Education Bridge visit: www.EduBridgeK12.com

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