Florida Lawyers Helpline promotes early intervention and well-being

Need support — or just want to stay ahead of stress? Here are quick answers about The Florida Lawyers Helpline, including what’s new and how to access confidential, no-cost resources.

Q: What is it?

A: It’s a confidential mental health and well-being benefit available to Florida Bar members, judges, and Florida registered paralegals. It provides immediate access to licensed clinicians, along with counseling, coaching, and practical work-life resources — at no cost to the member.

Q: What’s new?

A: In March 2026, the Florida Lawyers Helpline launched an enhanced digital platform powered by CuraLinc Healthcare. The updated experience makes it easier to access care, schedule services online, and use self-guided mental health tools — while keeping the same 24/7 helpline answered by licensed clinicians.

Q: Is support available 24/7?

A: Yes. Members can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and calls are answered by a licensed clinician (not an answering service). Average connection time is less than 10 seconds, so members can get immediate support when it matters most.

Q: Is it confidential?

A: Yes — services are 100% confidential and protected by HIPAA. No personally identifiable information is shared with The Florida Bar; only aggregate utilization data (for example, overall program usage) is reported.

Q: What’s included?

A: Through the Florida Lawyers Helpline, members have access to:

Five free counseling sessions per year, for concerns such as stress, anxiety, depression, substance use, relationship issues, or feeling overwhelmed

Five coaching sessions per year, focused on practical, solution‑oriented topics like time management, workload boundaries, leadership skills, public speaking, or career transitions

Work‑life services , including: Financial consultations (budgeting, debt, savings, retirement questions) Childcare and eldercare referrals Help locating reliable household services (such as pet sitters or home repairs)

, including:

These services can be used on their own or together, depending on what support is most helpful.

Q: What digital tools can I use?

A: The platform includes self-guided support you can use on your schedule, including:

Mental health check‑ins that provide personalized guidance

Guided Paths for common challenges such as burnout, stress, anxiety, conflict, and change

Self‑guided digital therapy based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Mood tracking, journaling, mindfulness, and meditation tools

A searchable content library with expert‑developed articles and resources

These tools allow members to build skills and access support anytime — whether or not they schedule a live session.

Q: Not sure where to start?

A: You can simply call and talk with a licensed care advocate, who can help determine the most appropriate type of support. If you prefer self-service, the platform can also guide you to resources through brief check-ins and recommendations.

Q: What if I need more than the free sessions?

A: If you want to continue therapy after using your free sessions, the Helpline can help connect you with a provider who accepts your insurance — reducing delays and gaps in care.

Q: Why use it early?

A: Stress, anxiety, burnout, and secondary trauma often build gradually — affecting sleep, focus, relationships, and job performance long before a crisis occurs. Using the Helpline early can help prevent missed deadlines, strained relationships, and long-term professional consequences. For many members, coaching and self-guided tools can also be a practical, stigma-free entry point.

Q: How do I get started?

A: Access the Helpline through The Florida Bar Member Portal. From there, you can schedule services, explore digital tools, or speak confidentially with a licensed clinician by phone.

Q: What’s the bottom line?

A: The Florida Lawyers Helpline is confidential, free, and available 24/7 — support you can use early to protect your well-being and your practice. Save the number. Share it with a colleague. And use it when you need it: 833-351-9355.

Nicole Browning, MA LPC CEAP, is director of client success with CuraLinc Healthcare.