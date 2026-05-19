Vero Premier Properties helps Raises $150,000 for Cancer Pushing Answer to Cancer Past $1.5 Million at Grand Harbor

The Volunteers at the Answer to Cancer Event Answer to Cancer Logo Cb Global Luxury Logo

Vero Premier Properties helps Answer to Cancer at Grand Harbor Raises $150,000 for local Cancer Patients, Surpassing $1.5 Million in Lifetime Giving

Cancer care at its highest quality, for the whole person” — Brian Burkey, MD Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Harbor’s Annual Gala Pushes Answer to Cancer’s Cumulative Giving Beyond $1.5 Million for Cleveland Clinic Indian River HospitalVero Premier Properties, a signature division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, served as a signature sponsor of the 2026 Answer to Cancer gala at Grand Harbor in Vero Beach. The event raised $150,000 to support cancer patients and families at the Scully-Welsh Cancer Center at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital—bringing Answer to Cancer’s total contributions to more than $1,500,000 since the charity’s founding more than 15 years ago.Answer to Cancer, Inc. (ATC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Grand Harbor community members in Vero Beach, dedicated to making a difference for cancer patients throughout the Treasure Coast. Its annual March gala has grown into one of Indian River County’s most impactful fundraising events. Funds raised support the Scully-Welsh Cancer Center’s programs, including access to advanced therapies, patient navigation services, and holistic well-being initiatives.“Our recent growth at the Scully-Welsh Cancer Center reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality cancer care—right here in our community. This progress would not be possible without the support of partners like Answer to Cancer, whose generosity helps us care for the whole person, not just the disease.”— Brian Burkey, MD, Director, Scully-Welsh Cancer Center at Cleveland Clinic Indian River HospitalLeading the sponsorship for Vero Premier Properties are Ben Bryk and Vance Brinkerhoff, two of Florida’s most recognized luxury real estate professionals. Together they bring more than 35 years of experience, over 2,000 completed transactions, and more than $1 billion in career sales volume. Bryk and Brinkerhoff were named among the Top 10 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in Florida for 2026 by Apple News. For them, professional success carries a responsibility to give back—and their commitment to Answer to Cancer is a direct expression of that belief.“We always supported Answer to Cancer, but I never knew how important those contributions were to those who suffer with cancer until I was diagnosed with it.”— Grand Harbor Community Member, Answer to Cancer BeneficiaryVero Premier Properties’ role as a signature sponsor reflects the firm’s belief that exceptional real estate service and deep community investment are inseparable. The 2026 event was made possible by the tireless efforts of Grand Harbor volunteers and the remarkable generosity of its members, cementing Answer to Cancer as one of the Scully-Welsh Cancer Center’s largest private donors.About Answer to Cancer, Inc.Answer to Cancer, Inc. (ATC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Grand Harbor community members in Vero Beach, Florida. ATC provides financial assistance for programs supporting cancer patients and families at the Scully-Welsh Cancer Center at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Its annual March gala has raised more than $1,500,000 to date. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.About Vero Premier Properties – Coldwell Banker Global LuxuryVero Premier Properties is a signature division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury serving the luxury real estate market of Vero Beach and the Treasure Coast. Led by Ben Bryk and Vance Brinkerhoff—named Top 10 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in Florida for 2026 by Apple News—the team brings 35+ years of combined experience, 2,000+ transactions, and over $1 billion in career sales volume.About the Scully-Welsh Cancer CenterThe Scully-Welsh Cancer Center at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital delivers advanced cancer diagnosis, treatment, and support services to patients throughout Indian River County and the Treasure Coast, with a commitment to expanding access to innovative therapies and comprehensive patient support.MEDIA CONTACTBen Bryk & Vance BrinkerhoffVero Premier Properties – Coldwell Banker Global LuxuryVero Beach, Florida

Vero Premier Properties helps Answer to Cancer at Grand Harbor Raises $150,000 for local Cancer Patients, Surpassing $1.5 Million in Lifetime Giving

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