Power Home Remodeling Expands to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

The nation's leading exterior home remodeler opens its second territory in North Carolina, marking its 27th U.S. territory.

CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Home Remodeling (“POWER”), the nation’s leading exterior home remodeler, and #20 on Fortune's Best Companies to Work For 2026 list, announced today its expansion into Raleigh-Durham (RLD), establishing the company’s 27th territory location in the country—following its recent expansion into Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

POWER will operate out of a 33,972 square-foot office and warehouse space located at 5150 McCrimmon Parkway, Suite 407, Morrisville, NC.

RLD residents can count on top-quality installation services and a suite of energy-efficient exterior home products, including windows, roofing, siding, gutters, doors, and attic insulation.

Scott Griffith, Vice President of Customer Development; Cam Dale, Vice President of Sales; and Kelsey Kluenser Argudo, Vice President of Delivery will lead the RLD territory.

“There’s tremendous opportunity in the RLD market, as many single-family homes in the area are now averaging 25 years in age, making now an ideal time for homeowners to invest in long-lasting, energy-efficient exterior upgrades,” said Tim Wenhold, POWER’s Chief Operating Officer. “Expanding into Raleigh alongside our Charlotte territory reflects our commitment to investing in North Carolina; creating jobs, supporting local communities and businesses, while delivering the high level of care, craftsmanship, and products homeowners expect from POWER.”

Before opening the RLD location, POWER sent all of its employees relocating to the new territory—along with their plus-ones—on a Discovery Weekend where they volunteered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake & Johnston Counties. In addition to the volunteer day, POWER gifted the organization a $25,000 capacity-building grant to strengthen staff and leadership development—enabling higher-quality, and more responsive programming for the youth they serve.

"What makes this partnership with the Boys & Girls Club especially meaningful is that it gives employees choosing Raleigh as their new home the opportunity to begin building relationships, contributing to their community, and connecting with their neighbors before even officially moving there,” said Jim Myers, Director of Community Impact at POWER.

At POWER, we believe every home, person, and community has untapped potential, and that investing in long-term comfort, sustainability, and opportunity can create lasting impact for generations to come.

As an A+ accredited business with the Better Business Bureau, ranked #1 on the 2025 Fortune Best Companies in Construction list, and recognized on People Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care list, POWER is proud to bring that same commitment to excellence, service, and community impact to homeowners in RLD.

RLD is the second territory the home remodeler opened in 2026, following its recent opening in Oklahoma City, OK. POWER is actively looking for installation partners in the RLD area to join the team and will be hiring for additional in-field roles in the near future.

To learn more about career opportunities at Power Home Remodeling, visit powerhrg.com/careers to view open roles across the company’s 27 territories nationwide. Additional information on POWER’s community impact is available in the 2025 POWER for Good Impact Report.

About Power Home Remodeling

POWER is the nation’s largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 5,000 employees, over one million lifetime customers, and $1.7 billion in annual revenue. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the Philadelphia region, POWER’s primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, gutters, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. At POWER, we believe that every home, person, and community has potential, and everything we do is in service of bringing that potential to life. That belief led us to create POWER for Good, which amplifies the vision and voices of our people to drive our philanthropic efforts. Learn how Our Work Shows at www.powerhrg.com.

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