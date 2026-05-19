BundleSpy Launches to Give Local Businesses an Independent View of What AI Says About Them

BundleSpy Logo

New $99 report arrives days after Google’s AI search guide confirms AI visibility as a measurable competitive advantage for local service businesses.

Most business owners have no idea what AI says about them or their competition. Google just officially confirmed the signals that drive those recommendations. BundleSpy measures every one of them.” — Rob Davis

GLENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BundleSpy today launched a $99 on-demand AI visibility report for local professional service businesses — giving owners an independent, objective view of exactly what ChatGPT, Claude, and Google’s AI Mode say when a potential client asks for a recommendation in their city. The launch comes three days after Google published its first-ever official guide to AI search optimization, explicitly confirming that Google Business Profile completeness, local rankings, and review signals are the primary inputs to AI-generated recommendations.

Unlike agency reports built from internally controlled data, BundleSpy pulls directly from Google’s Places API, live AI platform queries, and citation directories to produce an independent 10-section competitive intelligence report — delivered in 24 hours with no subscription required.

“Most business owners have no idea what AI says about them — or that their competitor down the street is being recommended instead. Google just officially confirmed the signals that drive those recommendations. BundleSpy measures every one of them.”

— Rob Davis, BundleSpy Founder

Each Report Delivers:

Exact word-for-word AI responses from ChatGPT and Claude about the business

Google Business Profile completeness audit against Google’s official AI input signals

7×7 local ranking grid across 49 geographic data points in the service area

Competitor benchmarking — side-by-side against the top 3 Google-ranked rivals

Prioritized 10-item action plan specific to the business’s vertical and city

Google’s Official Confirmation

Google’s May 15, 2026 guide — the first time the company has explicitly documented what determines whether a local business is recommended by AI — confirms that GBP completeness is a primary AI input signal, that local search ranking and AI visibility share the same underlying algorithm, and that content quality is a direct AI ranking factor. BundleSpy was built around these exact signals before the guide was published.

Availability

BundleSpy helps businesses across the United States gain an immediate, independent view of their AI visibility — especially dental practices, personal injury attorneys, medical spas, roofing contractors, and other local professional service businesses competing for clients in their market. Reports are available immediately at bundlespy.com for $99, with expansion to additional verticals planned for Q3 2026.

About BundleSpy: BundleSpy provides independent AI visibility and competitive intelligence reports for local professional service businesses across the United States. One-time reports are $99 at bundlespy.com. Founded by Rob Davis, Glenville, NC.

Media Contact: Rob Davis · info@bundlespy.com · bundlespy.com · Glenville, NC

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.