National Youth Charity Launch 'What-If' Campaign to Open Doors for Young People

Young person working with Artswork at Portsmouth Sea Front

National youth charity Artswork share why creativity could open doors for the UK's youth

SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A youth charity that’s worked with more than 30,000 young people, share why creativity could be key to opening the doors that keep slamming shut on the UK’s youth.The doors of opportunity feel like they’re being slammed shut on Britain’s youth, as the outlook on future prospects feels increasingly hopeless. Artswork, the national youth charity championing creativity for change, has launched a new campaign, ‘What If?’ to call for more creative opportunities to help young people feel heard, build confidence and develop soft skills, all of which can unlock doors personally and professionally.Recent data from Artswork found that of the 30,000 young people they’d worked with:• 91% feel heard when taking part in creative opportunities• 87% said that their confidence improved through working on creative programmes• More than 6 times as many people are positively impacted when young people are enabled to make an active change in their communityThis is against a backdrop of declining work placements and opportunities, entry level roles, increasing financial pressures and a shift in perspective on future prospects.• Almost 1 million young people are not in employment, education or training• It’s estimated that around 4.5 million children and young people are living in poverty• More than half of young people are anxious about their future• 73% of teachers said there was not enough focus on preparing pupils for employment or developing “soft skills” with Alan Milburn, who’s leading a review into youth unemployment saying “communication and collaboration skills, agility and creativity” are needed alongside formal qualificationsQuotes:“The social impact from creativity is needed now more than ever, not just for the benefit of our communities, but for children and young people directly. They don’t feel that they have a place – cuts to youth spaces, fewer job opportunities and less tolerance towards young people in general, are all weighing heavy. What-if aims to bring this conversation to the forefront of discussions around how we can offer hope through enabling young people to lead, be heard and develop the skills they personally and professionally need to thrive.” Annabel Cook, Co-CEO, Artswork.“In today’s world it definitely feels like everybody shuts down opportunities for young people in favour of older candidates. However in this world of shut doors, opportunities given at Playland and Artswork finally feel like an open door to step through. Not only have I been able to further my creative skills and be part of a community it has given me new chances to gain job related skills and ideas I would have otherwise never had. I finally feel like my future is a clear path ahead of me and that is all thanks to Playland.” Kristin Collett, 21.“Before getting involved with Artswork at Playland, I honestly didn't feel like there were many opportunities out there for someone like me. It can feel like doors are shut before you've even had a chance to knock. Being part of Playland has completely changed that. It's given me real skills, communication, teamwork, confidence, and shown me that I'm capable of more than I thought. Working with people from all different backgrounds has opened my eyes to what's possible and made me feel genuinely excited about my future.” Binit Ghosh, Over 18Campaign Film: https://youtu.be/0o8M5Cj3bZI More about the campaign: https://artswork.org.uk/support-our-cause/what-if?utm_source=Direct+Email&utm_medium=Press&utm_campaign=TF_Press Notes to EditorData references1. Artswork Impact Report 2023-20262. Office of National Statistics Data; young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) February 20263. Households Below Average Income Data, UK Government, March 20264. Kings Trust Youth Index 20255. YouGov Poll of primary and secondary teachers April 2026 referenced as part of the national review into youth unemployment, led by Alan MilburnArtswork is a national charity championing creativity for change. They exist to give young people the opportunity to lead, be changemakers and actively get involved in the arts and creative sector. Working across England, they amplify youth voice , develop creative skills and influence systems so young people can thrive. Through their work, young people build confidence, resilience and skills that support their life chances - whatever path they choose next.

What If Campaign Film

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