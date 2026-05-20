US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Who Now Has Lung Cancer and Who Had Exposure to Asbestos on a Ship or Submarine to Call Them About Compensation-It Might Be Significant

If your husband or dad is a navy veteran with lung cancer and he was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard please call us at 866-714-6466. We want him to get compensated.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate fears that most navy veterans who had routine exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard and then decades later develop lung cancer will never get compensated because they are not aware the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The Advocate estimates at least three or four thousand navy veterans each year who get diagnosed with lung cancer would have qualified for compensation had they known it was a possibility as the group is always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate says, "Most navy veterans who had routine exposure to asbestos on a ship or submarine before the early 1980s and then decades later develop lung cancer should have been compensated. Unfortunately, only a few do get compensated. Financial compensation for a navy veteran who decades ago had routine or frequent exposure to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard and now have lung cancer might exceed one hundred thousand dollars-as we are always happy to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466.

"What makes us different than anything else for a navy veteran with lung cancer or mesothelioma is we are advocates for people like this not a law firm. We also want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. If your husband or dad is a navy veteran with lung cancer and he was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard please call us at 866-714-6466. We want your loved one to get compensated." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The mesothelioma or lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent—preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran’s-Veteran’s or individual’s exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Advocate says, “We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative–please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

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