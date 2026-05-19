Millwest Amish Furniture Expands Beyond Furniture for First Time in 30 Years, Adding Outdoor Structures and Play Sets

A Berlin Gardens pavilion at Millwest Amish Furniture's Plain City showroom. Berlin Gardens structures are among the new outdoor product lines added to Millwest's catalog in spring 2026.

Millwest Amish Furniture adds outdoor structures and play sets at its Plain City showroom and online, expanding into a complete outdoor living destination.

We've had customers calling and asking for these for years, and we've never been able to deliver. We're excited we finally can.” — Keith Miller, Owner, Millwest Amish Furniture

PLAIN CITY, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millwest Amish Furniture, a family-owned retailer of heirloom-quality handcrafted furniture, has expanded its product line to include outdoor structures and children's play sets, marking the first time the company has offered products outside of furniture since its founding in 1994.The expansion adds pergolas, pavilions, and gazebos from longtime Millwest partner Berlin Gardens , along with play sets from Pennsylvania-based Playmor . Both vendors are known for Amish craftsmanship and durable construction designed to last for decades. Playmor play sets carry a 20-year warranty.The decision follows years of customer requests and a multi-year effort to bring Berlin Gardens structures to Plain City. Millwest first inquired about carrying the line approximately three years ago but was unable to do so due to territory restrictions at the time. When the opportunity reopened, co-owner Rhoda Miller secured the partnership at a Berlin Gardens trade show earlier this year."We asked Berlin Gardens about doing their structures about three years ago, but the timing wasn't right," said Keith Miller, owner of Millwest Amish Furniture. "When the opportunity came back around, we were thrilled. We've had customers calling and asking for these for years, and we've never been able to deliver. We're excited we finally can."The expansion reflects a broader shift in how Millwest is positioning itself in the central Ohio market not just as a furniture store, but as a destination for complete outdoor living solutions."We're offering more holistic outdoor solutions now such as structures, furniture, and play sets," Miller said. "Customers can come here and visualize their whole backyard, see what combinations work, and get something that lasts a long, long time and looks great."The new product lines are displayed on Millwest's outdoor lot behind the showroom, where customers can examine construction quality and design options in person. Both the Berlin Gardens structures and Playmor play sets offer extensive customization. Millwest currently carries over a dozen Playmor play set models with nearly endless configuration options, alongside a wide range of pergola and pavilion designs available for special order. Customers are encouraged to contact the showroom directly at 614.873.1932 for detailed specifications and ordering information for the play sets.Millwest offers free delivery and setup on play sets within 30 miles of the Plain City showroom. Standard delivery and installation fees apply for larger outdoor structures.Harold and Betty Miller founded the business in 1994 and remain active in company decisions, including the selection of Playmor as the play set vendor. They continue to work alongside their son Keith and daughter-in-law Rhoda, who took over the Plain City location in 2024."My dad stopped in today to look at the new pieces, and my mom played the primary role in choosing Playmor," Keith Miller said. "I see this as a continuation of what they started."Berlin Gardens has supplied Millwest with outdoor furniture for over 25 years, making it one of the company's longest-standing vendor relationships. Both Berlin Gardens and Playmor build their products using Amish craftsmanship traditions consistent with the rest of Millwest's catalog.The outdoor structures and play sets are available now at Millwest's Plain City showroom and through Millwest.com.About Millwest Amish Furniture Millwest Amish Furniture, founded in 1994, is a family-owned, environmentally conscious business in Plain City, Ohio, specializing in heirloom-quality, handcrafted solid wood furniture from skilled Amish artisans. Partnering with craftsmen who use sustainable practices, Millwest delivers custom, American-made furniture built to last generations. The company offers nationwide delivery and also carries eco-friendly outdoor furniture and Monarch Rest mattresses. Learn more at Millwest.com.

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