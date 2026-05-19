biota Landscapes Becomes the Midwest's First Certified B Corporation™ in the Landscape Industry

Plantings were kept in blocks to respond to the geometry of this home. The rear of the house overlooks a wooded ravine, a rustic plank bridge provides an immersive journey through a wild courtyard garden. Natural materials take their cue from the woodland setting. Designed to reflect the natural beauty of a 66-acre landscape, this outdoor environment restores native prairie, supports pollinators, and creates flexible gathering spaces rooted in regional materials, reclaimed elements, and local craftsmanship.

The Minnesota-based design, build, and lifetime care firm joins a global community of businesses committed to people, planet, and long-term impact.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- biota Landscapes is now a Certified B Corporation™ — making it the first landscape design, construction, and horticultural services firm in the Midwest to earn this highly credible sustainability certification from B Lab, the nonprofit behind the global B Corp movement.B Corp Certification verifies that a company fulfills high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability — and requires a legal commitment to consider the impact of decisions on employees, clients, community, and the environment, not just the bottom line.For biota, the certification validates a model the firm has built since its founding: Design → Build → Lifetime Care, a continuous, stewardship-driven approach which ensures landscapes don’t just perform on day one but continue to mature and improve.“You can't separate a truly great landscape from the principles behind it," Steve Modrow, Co-Founder of biota Landscapes said, "The way we approach design, the plants we select, the enduring relationships we cultivate with every property — that's always meant something beyond just how things look. B Corp Certification puts a recognized standard to what we've believed all along.”Environmental leadership is central to biota's operations. Since 2021, the company headquarters has run entirely on solar energy, generating over 168 MWh of clean energy to date (roughly equivalent to the annual energy use of about 15 average U.S. homes). That same renewable power drives battery-operated horticulture equipment across their fleet. Landscape designs prioritize native plantings, rain gardens, permeable paving, and chemical-free maintenance.Community investment has been part of biota's identity since 2005: through tree planting in storm-impacted neighborhoods, garden and play space installations within underserved communities, and ongoing support for local nonprofits."This certification reflects how we've always run the business — with accountability to more than the bottom line," Jim Saybolt, Co-Founder of biota Landscapes adds, "It's not a finish line. It's a public commitment to keep improving across every part of how we operate: how we treat our team, how we serve our clients, and how we show up for our community. Joining the B Corp community makes that commitment official."About biota Landscapesbiota Landscapes is a Minnesota-based landscape design, construction, and horticultural care firm creating luxury outdoor environments through its integrated Design → Build → Lifetime Care model. Each landscape is crafted to evolve and thrive, balancing collaborative design with long-term sustainability. As the Midwest’s first Certified B Corporation in the landscaping industry, biota has earned over 30 awards and is widely recognized as a leader and changemaker redefining what responsible landscape design can be. Visit biotalandscapes.com for more information.About B LabB Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, their global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and they certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, their community includes 280,000 workers in over 4,000 B Corps across 77 countries and 153 industries, and more than 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. To learn more and join the movement, visit bcorp.com

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