Institute of Medicine of Chicago Recognizes 2026 Leadership Award Recipients

Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Excellence in Healthcare, Public Health and Population Health Awards

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great pleasure that the Institute of Medicine of Chicago announces the recipients of its 2026 Annual Leadership Awards. These inspiring individuals will be honored at our Annual Leadership Awards & Annual Meeting, a signature gathering dedicated to advancing health equity and reducing healthcare disparities. More details and to register here>

The Annual Leadership Awards illuminate extraordinary accomplishments and the unwavering spirit needed to overcome challenges in healthcare and public health. With a focus on excellence across healthcare, public health, and population health, these honorees serve as beacons of inspiration, guiding us through a continually evolving landscape.

We warmly welcome you to join us in celebrating and uplifting these extraordinary leaders.

2026 Leadership Awards

IOMC Humanitarian Global Health Award

Mildred Olivier, MD

The Portes Foundation & IOMC Award for Excellence in Prevention of Disease

Michael Rakotz, MD

IOMC Innovation in Health Care / Health Care Delivery

Pamela Ganschow, MD - Individual

Debra Kissen, PhD, MHSA - Organization

IOMC Award for Public Service

Sandra Wilks, RN, MSN, CNE

IOMC Lifetime Achievement Award

William McDade, MD

The 2026 Leadership Awards & Annual Meeting is a joyful celebration of the Institute’s ongoing dedication to health equity—honoring our journey, our achievements, and our dreams for the future. We invite you to be part of this inspiring moment, as we come together to spark social change and foster a world with fewer healthcare disparities. We will honor the new Board of Governors, express gratitude to the 2025-2026 Board of Governors for their dedication, reflect on the past year’s successes, and look ahead with hope and determination.

We are honored to welcome our keynote speaker, Dr. Aron Sousa, MD, FACP, President of Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and Fellow of IOMC. Dr. Sousa’s presentation, “Universities as Engines for Community Health,” weaves together his decades of community-based work in Michigan with Rosalind Franklin University’s trailblazing efforts to advance health. From the university’s student-run Interprofessional Community Clinic and free Community Care Connection to the Children’s Advocacy Center Medical Clinic—the only one of its kind in Illinois—Dr. Sousa highlights how academic leadership can spark transformation. His keynote shines a spotlight on innovative cash allowance programs such as Rx Kids, which provide universal support for mothers and babies to improve maternal and newborn health. This creative, collaborative approach exemplifies the power of partnerships among universities, public health, philanthropy, and government to ignite meaningful, community-centered change.

Together, we will express heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Lorenzo Pence, DO, and the 2025-2026 Board of Governors for their leadership and lasting impact. We are delighted to welcome Dr. Archana Chatterjee, MD, PhD, as our incoming 2026-2027 President, along with the new Board of Governors. Join us as we set a hopeful, collaborative agenda for the year ahead—united in our commitment to advancing health equity and reducing disparities for all.

We warmly invite everyone to share in this special gathering. The evening promises friendly connections, a delightful dinner, inspiring awards, and joyful moments together. Learn more about the awards here.

We wish to thank our sponsors, Golden Square and Labcorp. Our meeting partners include Health News Illinois and Cannon. For more information on sponsorship, the convening and the Institute’s history of accomplishments, visit www.iomc.org.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve public health. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to meet better the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties and the State of Illinois community. Visit www.iomc.org.

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