Funded UK Relaunches as Bahri & Bahri, Signalling a New Era for R&D Tax Relief Advisory

New Bahri and Bahri website Bahri and Bahri logo Bahri and Bahri logo

Specialist R&D tax consultancy rebrands to reflect its evolution as a rigorous, professional practice built for today's compliance landscape

HMRC has changed. The scheme has changed. Client expectations have changed. We have changed too. This rebrand reflects that evolution. It is not cosmetic. It is a commitment.” — Peter Bahri, Chairman & CFO at Bahri & Bahri

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funded UK, the UK-based R&D tax relief consultancy, has today announced its relaunch under a new name: Bahri & Bahri.

The firm, which has helped UK businesses across information technology and engineering to life sciences, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing, secure legitimate R&D tax credits from HMRC, will now operate under the Bahri & Bahri name, with a refreshed visual identity and a new home at bahriandbahri.com.

A Sector That Has Changed Beyond Recognition

R&D tax relief in the UK looks very different today from the landscape that existed just a few years ago. HMRC has introduced sweeping reforms, including the transition to the Merged R&D scheme, significantly tightened compliance requirements, and a marked increase in enquiries and claim scrutiny.

Poorly evidenced claims that once passed through unchallenged are now being challenged robustly. The rules have tightened, the stakes have risen, and the bar for credible advisers has never been higher.

For businesses, this shift has made the choice of adviser more consequential than ever. A well-constructed, rigorously evidenced claim can unlock meaningful relief. A poorly constructed one can attract an HMRC enquiry, trigger repayment demands and expose the business to penalties.

Bahri & Bahri was created for this environment in mind.

The Rebrand Is a Statement of Intent

"We have always believed that R&D tax relief should be done properly," said Peter Bahri, Chairman & CFO at Bahri & Bahri. "The Funded UK name served us well but it no longer reflecting the firm we have become or the current environment. Bahri & Bahri is a name that carries the weight of a specialist practice, one that is serious about technical quality, serious about compliance, and serious about the outcomes we intend to deliver for clients."

Peter continued, "The only constant in this sector is change. HMRC has changed. The scheme has changed. Client expectations have changed. We have changed too and this rebrand reflects that evolution. It is not cosmetic. It is a commitment."

The new identity is designed to signal precisely that, a consultancy that has moved beyond the volume-driven, light-touch model that has drawn so much negative attention to the R&D tax industry, and towards something more durable, more credible, and more genuinely valuable to UK businesses investing in innovation.

What the Rebrand Means for Clients

Existing clients will notice no disruption to ongoing work. All active claims, client relationships, and advisory arrangements continue uninterrupted under the Bahri & Bahri name. The team remains unchanged, as do the firm's processes and standards.

New clients and prospects will find a refreshed website at bahriandbahri.com, with clearer articulation of the firm's approach, its sector specialisms, and what to expect from a properly managed R&D tax claim.

About Bahri & Bahri

Bahri & Bahri is a specialist UK consultancy helping businesses identify, evidence, and submit R&D tax credit claims to HMRC. The firm works with clients across information technology and engineering to life sciences, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing, delivering claims that are built to withstand scrutiny and structured to reflect the genuine innovation taking place within each business.

Formerly operating as Funded UK, the firm rebranded in March 2026 to reflect its growth as a specialist practice and its commitment to operating at the highest standards in an increasingly regulated sector.

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Website: bahriandbahri.com

Contact: info@bahriandbahri.com

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