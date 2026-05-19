DRONERESPONDERS Announces New Public Safety UAS Training Catalogue at AUVSI XPONENTIAL

Learn more at DroneResponders.org/UNITE

Responder-led training is at the heart of effective public safety UAS operations. The UNITE training directly helps first responders safely and effectively use drone technology to save lives.” — Jason Day, Deputy Director, DRONERESPONDERS.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DRONERESPONDERS today announced the launch of its new public safety UAS training catalogue during AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2026, held May 11–14 at Huntington Place in Detroit.The new catalogue, available through the DRONERESPONDERS UNITE training initiative, expands access to expert-led online and hands-on training designed to help public safety agencies build, manage, and strengthen drone programs.UNITE stands for UAS National Initiative for Training & Education and is focused on FAA-compliant UAS operations, interagency coordination, ethical standards, and operational readiness.“Public safety drone programs are advancing quickly, and agencies need practical, trusted training built by responders for responders,” said Chief Charles Werner (Ret.), Director of DRONERESPONDERS. “This new catalogue gives law enforcement, fire service, emergency management, search and rescue, and other public safety professionals a clearer path to develop the skills, policies, and confidence needed to use UAS technology where it matters most.”The training catalogue includes online leadership courses, UAS maintenance, drone law enforcement training, and hands-on instruction in mission areas such as search and rescue, airspace management, crash scene reconstruction, counter-UAS tactics, thermal imaging, and NIST Level 1–5 proctoring.Through the catalogue, agencies can access the DRONERESPONDERS UAS Leadership Series, including INITIATE, NAVIGATE, and AVIATE, a three-part program designed for current and aspiring public safety UAS program managers.“Responder-led training is at the heart of effective public safety UAS operations,” said Jason Day, Deputy Director, DRONERESPONDERS. “The UNITE training catalogue directly advances that mission by helping first responders safely and effectively use drone technology to save lives.”DRONERESPONDERS is also inviting qualified public safety practitioners to join its national instructor network as part of its ongoing effort to deliver “public safety by public safety” training across the country.To view the new training catalogue or learn more about upcoming courses, visit www.droneresponders.org/unite About DRONERESPONDERSDRONERESPONDERS is the world’s leading nonprofit program supporting public safety agencies and emergency services organizations using unmanned aircraft systems, counter-UAS, and advanced aviation technologies for life-safety missions. The program provides training, data-driven insights, operational best practices, and collaboration opportunities for first responders implementing drone technology in emergency response, law enforcement, fire service, search and rescue, and disaster operations. DRONERESPONDERS is an official program of AIRT, the world’s leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization advancing Drones For Goodand AAM For Goodfor public safety, emergency response, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.

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