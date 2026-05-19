Argentum Launches I Love Senior Living, a National Movement to Celebrate the Heart of Senior Living

I Love Senior Living is a national storytelling movement created to elevate the real people, relationships, and moments that define today’s senior living communities. Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies that operate professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve.

I Love Senior Living invites people to share authentic stories that showcase connection, purpose, joy, service, innovation, and belonging across senior living.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argentum, the leading national association representing senior living communities, announces the launch of I Love Senior Living, a national storytelling movement created to elevate the real people, relationships, and moments that define today’s senior living communities.

With the theme Every Community. Every Role. Every Story., I Love Senior Living invites residents, families, caregivers, team members, operators, and industry partners to share authentic stories that showcase connection, purpose, joy, service, innovation, and belonging across senior living.

The movement is designed to reshape how the public sees senior living by highlighting what residents, families, and professionals experience every day: communities where older adults form meaningful friendships, continue pursuing passions, receive support that improves quality of life, and remain connected to the people and activities that bring them purpose.

“I Love Senior Living is about elevating real stories,” said James Balda, president and CEO of Argentum. “Across the country, senior living communities are helping older adults build friendships, find purpose and access support that improves quality of life. We’re inviting everyone who has experienced that impact to share it.”

I Love Senior Living is rooted in a simple idea: the most powerful way to change perceptions is through real stories from the people who live, work, serve, and thrive in senior living communities. From a resident discovering a new passion, to a caregiver making a lasting difference, to a family finding peace of mind, the movement will shine a light on the daily moments that often go unseen.

The launch comes at a time when national conversations about aging, connection, and purpose are growing more visible. Popular culture is also beginning to reflect a more hopeful and human view of community life. Netflix’s A Man on the Inside, starring Ted Danson as retiree Charles Nieuwendyk, offers one example of how senior living can be portrayed as a place of friendship, engagement, and renewed purpose. While fictional, the show echoes what senior living communities see every day: connection can be transformative.

Through I Love Senior Living, Argentum is calling on the entire senior living ecosystem to help tell that broader story. As part of the movement, Argentum will provide tools, prompts, and resources to help communities and partners identify and share stories. Participants are encouraged to highlight resident experiences, team member contributions, family perspectives, intergenerational connections, meaningful careers, and moments that demonstrate the value of senior living.

Communities and individuals can get involved by sharing stories on social media using #ILoveSeniorLiving, submitting story ideas, spotlighting residents and team members, and encouraging families, partners, and local leaders to participate.

By elevating voices from across the country, I Love Senior Living aims to help families better understand today’s communities, provide policymakers with real-world perspective, strengthen professional pride, and inspire more people to explore careers in senior living.

To learn more or get involved, visit www.iloveseniorliving.com.



About Argentum

Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies that operate professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. Argentum advocates for the value of assisted living as a cost-effective long-term care setting by educating policymakers about issues affecting senior living communities and their residents. Learn more at https://www.argentum.org/.

Media Contact

Stephanie Robert

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Argentum

20 F Street, NW

Washington, DC 20001

srobert@argentum.org

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