What Physicians Need to Know About Wildfire Exposure, Inflammation, and Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange
MDLifespan hosts physician-focused clinical webinar examining toxin exposure, inflammatory burden, biomarker trends, and Advanced TPE.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Los Angeles physicians continue to evaluate the long-term health effects of the January 2025 wildfires, growing attention is being placed on the role environmental toxin exposure may play in chronic inflammation, cardiovascular stress, pulmonary complications, and complex patient presentations.
A recent study reported significant increases in heart attacks, pulmonary illness, abnormal blood test findings, and general illness in the months following the Los Angeles fires—highlighting how wildfire-related exposures may continue impacting patient health well beyond the initial event.
To explore the clinical implications of circulating toxin burden and inflammation, MDLifespan (www.mdlifespan.com/beverlyhills), a physician-led company specializing exclusively in Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), is hosting a physician-focused virtual educational event:
Physician’s Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: The Science, the Evidence, and the Opportunity for Your Patients
📅 Tuesday, June 9, 2026
🕒 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST
💻 Virtual Clinical Webinar
Registration:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4517785423052/WN_90lMMPsBSiWcdKOIF07wjQ
Why This Matters in Los Angeles
Wildfires that spread through urban environments release a complex mixture of particulate matter, combustion byproducts, heavy metals, volatile organic compounds, and environmental toxins into the air.
For many physicians across Southern California, the clinical conversation is expanding beyond acute smoke exposure toward broader questions surrounding chronic inflammatory burden and long-term physiological effects.
Providers are increasingly managing patients with:
Persistent inflammatory burden
Cardiovascular and pulmonary complications
Chronic fatigue, brain fog, and multi-system symptoms
Environmental toxin exposure concerns
Complex cases requiring broader clinical evaluation
While many therapeutic strategies focus on downstream symptoms, there is growing clinical interest in addressing pathological substances actively circulating within the bloodstream.
Therapeutic Plasma Exchange offers a mechanism-based intervention designed to remove circulating inflammatory proteins, immune complexes, and toxins directly from plasma.
What Is Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange?
Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is a physician-led program in which plasma containing circulating toxins and inflammatory mediators is removed and replaced with clean fluid.
While traditional TPE has long been utilized in acute and autoimmune indications, Advanced Serial TPE applies a structured, protocol-driven model that may include:
Serial treatment strategies
Biomarker tracking and longitudinal evaluation
Nutritional and lifestyle integration
Physician-guided protocols focused on toxin reduction and inflammation
This reflects a broader shift toward data-driven, personalized approaches to complex patient care.
What Physicians Will Learn
This educational webinar is designed to provide physicians with a clinically relevant overview of Advanced Serial TPE, including:
Mechanism of action and rationale for serial protocols
Differences between traditional TPE and Advanced Serial approaches
Observational biomarker trends and clinical frameworks
Patient selection considerations and safety parameters
Integration into existing care models
Referral pathways and collaborative physician communication
The webinar will also include live Q&A, giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with Dr. Paul Savage.
A Collaborative Referral Model
MDLifespan operates within a collaborative referral-based model designed to support—not replace—the referring physician’s role in long-term patient management.
Referring providers receive:
Ongoing physician communication
Biomarker insights and clinical observations
Structured patient follow-up
Patients returned to their primary care pathway following treatment
About the Presenter
Dr. Paul Savage is the Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan and a national lecturer on Therapeutic Plasma Exchange. His work focuses on toxin reduction, inflammation, and advancing physician-guided plasma exchange protocols within modern medicine.
Who Should Attend
This webinar is designed for:
Functional and integrative medicine physicians
Longevity and performance clinicians
Cardiologists, pulmonologists, internists, and emergency physicians
Providers managing chronic inflammatory or environmentally linked conditions
Physicians interested in toxin burden and biomarker-driven care
Event Details
Event: Physician’s Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange
Format: Virtual Clinical Webinar
Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST
Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4517785423052/WN_90lMMPsBSiWcdKOIF07wjQ
ABOUT MDLIFESPAN
MDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols. MDLifespan Beverly Hills is located at 433 N Camden Dr #560A, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Jessica Rafaeil
MDLifespan
media@mdlifespan.com
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