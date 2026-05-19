What Physicians Need to Know About Wildfire Exposure, Inflammation, and Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

To explore the clinical implications of circulating toxin burden and inflammation, MDLifespan, a physician-led company specializing exclusively in Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), is hosting a physician-focused virtual educational event

MDLifespan hosts physician-focused clinical webinar examining toxin exposure, inflammatory burden, biomarker trends, and Advanced TPE.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Los Angeles physicians continue to evaluate the long-term health effects of the January 2025 wildfires, growing attention is being placed on the role environmental toxin exposure may play in chronic inflammation, cardiovascular stress, pulmonary complications, and complex patient presentations.A recent study reported significant increases in heart attacks, pulmonary illness, abnormal blood test findings, and general illness in the months following the Los Angeles fires—highlighting how wildfire-related exposures may continue impacting patient health well beyond the initial event.To explore the clinical implications of circulating toxin burden and inflammation, MDLifespan (www.mdlifespan.com/beverlyhills) , a physician-led company specializing exclusively in Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), is hosting a physician-focused virtual educational event:Physician’s Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: The Science, the Evidence, and the Opportunity for Your Patients📅 Tuesday, June 9, 2026🕒 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST💻 Virtual Clinical WebinarRegistration:Why This Matters in Los AngelesWildfires that spread through urban environments release a complex mixture of particulate matter, combustion byproducts, heavy metals, volatile organic compounds, and environmental toxins into the air.For many physicians across Southern California, the clinical conversation is expanding beyond acute smoke exposure toward broader questions surrounding chronic inflammatory burden and long-term physiological effects.Providers are increasingly managing patients with:Persistent inflammatory burdenCardiovascular and pulmonary complicationsChronic fatigue, brain fog, and multi-system symptomsEnvironmental toxin exposure concernsComplex cases requiring broader clinical evaluationWhile many therapeutic strategies focus on downstream symptoms, there is growing clinical interest in addressing pathological substances actively circulating within the bloodstream.Therapeutic Plasma Exchange offers a mechanism-based intervention designed to remove circulating inflammatory proteins, immune complexes, and toxins directly from plasma.What Is Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange?Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is a physician-led program in which plasma containing circulating toxins and inflammatory mediators is removed and replaced with clean fluid.While traditional TPE has long been utilized in acute and autoimmune indications, Advanced Serial TPE applies a structured, protocol-driven model that may include:Serial treatment strategiesBiomarker tracking and longitudinal evaluationNutritional and lifestyle integrationPhysician-guided protocols focused on toxin reduction and inflammationThis reflects a broader shift toward data-driven, personalized approaches to complex patient care.What Physicians Will LearnThis educational webinar is designed to provide physicians with a clinically relevant overview of Advanced Serial TPE, including:Mechanism of action and rationale for serial protocolsDifferences between traditional TPE and Advanced Serial approachesObservational biomarker trends and clinical frameworksPatient selection considerations and safety parametersIntegration into existing care modelsReferral pathways and collaborative physician communicationThe webinar will also include live Q&A, giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with Dr. Paul Savage.A Collaborative Referral ModelMDLifespan operates within a collaborative referral-based model designed to support—not replace—the referring physician’s role in long-term patient management.Referring providers receive:Ongoing physician communicationBiomarker insights and clinical observationsStructured patient follow-upPatients returned to their primary care pathway following treatmentAbout the PresenterDr. Paul Savage is the Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan and a national lecturer on Therapeutic Plasma Exchange. His work focuses on toxin reduction, inflammation, and advancing physician-guided plasma exchange protocols within modern medicine.Who Should AttendThis webinar is designed for:Functional and integrative medicine physiciansLongevity and performance cliniciansCardiologists, pulmonologists, internists, and emergency physiciansProviders managing chronic inflammatory or environmentally linked conditionsPhysicians interested in toxin burden and biomarker-driven careEvent DetailsEvent: Physician’s Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma ExchangeFormat: Virtual Clinical WebinarDate: Tuesday, June 9, 2026Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM ESTRegistration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4517785423052/WN_90lMMPsBSiWcdKOIF07wjQ ABOUT MDLIFESPANMDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols. MDLifespan Beverly Hills is located at 433 N Camden Dr #560A, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

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