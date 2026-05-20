Decision Flow Joins the ARM Institute to Advance Smarter Manufacturing Operations

Decision Flow software optimizes flow throughout the value stream, minimizing inventory levels while increasing product output. The ARM Institute brings together organizations with diverse skills and perspectives to accelerate the adoption of Robotics & AI to drive the future of American manufacturing.

Collaboration reinforces Decision Flow’s commitment to help manufacturers improve execution and operational resilience through AI-driven decision-making.

TOTOWA, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Flow, a provider of AI-driven manufacturing planning and optimization solutions, announced its collaboration with the ARM Institute (Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing) to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence and next generation manufacturing technologies.

As manufacturers continue adopting Industry 4.0 technologies and automation and AI become more embedded in manufacturing operations, organizations face a new challenge: ensuring the decisions governing how technology, people, and processes interact remain clear, consistent, and scalable. This collaboration addresses that challenge by focusing on the often overlooked decision layer that sits between advanced technology and day to day execution.

Decision Flow has expertise in building digital twins of complex manufacturing operations to evaluate production flow, material constraints, and operational dependencies to provide real-time prioritization, execution guidance, and decision support. Through its participation in the ARM Institute network, Decision Flow will contribute approaches that help manufacturers define and operationalize decision logic tied to automation deployment, exception handling, quality oversight, and human machine collaboration. The goal is to help manufacturers move beyond ad hoc judgment and ensure critical decisions evolve at the same pace as the technologies they deploy.

“Advanced manufacturing isn’t just about adopting new technology, it’s about how decisions are made when that technology meets real world operations,” said Doug Senecal, COO at Decision Flow. “The ARM Institute brings together the right mix of industry, research, and innovation leadership, and we’re excited to contribute our expertise in decision making insights and guidance for complex manufacturers to that ecosystem.”

The Decision Flow / ARM collaboration will focus on knowledge sharing, industry dialogue, and exploratory initiatives that help manufacturers strengthen decision governance as part of broader digital transformation and automation efforts. This work reflects Decision Flow’s commitment to supporting forward looking manufacturing ecosystems focused on building scalable, resilient, and future ready operations.

About Decision Flow

Decision Flow provides advanced manufacturing planning and production optimization solutions designed for complex production environments. The company’s AI-driven platform creates a digital twin of factory operations that continuously analyzes material flow, production status, and operational constraints to help manufacturers make faster, smarter decisions.

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