Uniflow and Acumeter Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for North American Web Coating and Converting Market

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMMCO LLC, dba Uniflow , and TJ Merroe Inc, dba Acumeter Laboratories, announced an exclusive distribution agreement that brings together two highly complementary technology platforms for the North American web coating and roll-to-roll converting industry.Under the agreement, Uniflow will serve as the exclusive channel partner for Acumeter’s hot melt processors, offering integrated solutions with Uniflow’s industry-leading drum unloader systems. Together, the combined product portfolio delivers one of the most comprehensive and high-performance solutions for melting, pumping, and precision metering of hot melt adhesives across tape, label, and specialty converting applications.The partnership directly addresses the increasing demand for high-speed, high-precision adhesive application systems in pressure-sensitive (PSA) and UV acrylic tape and label manufacturing where uniform coating weights, consistent bonding, and reduced material waste are critical to productivity and product quality.Uniflow’s drum unloaders are recognized for their ability to process highly viscous adhesives with non-pulsating flow, high pump rates, and minimal residual waste, helping converters improve throughput and reduce scrap. Acumeter complements this capability with its proven line of hot melt processors and coating systems, engineered for highly accurate metering, precise coat weight control, and reliable, long-term operation in demanding production environments.Together, the integrated solution enables converters to optimize the entire adhesive delivery process—from bulk melting through precision application—supporting a wide range of roll-to-roll applications including laminating, coating, and bonding of films, papers, foams, and specialty substrates.________________________________________Executive CommentaryJohn Schnarr, President of Uniflow, commented:“This partnership represents a major step forward for our customers in the tape and label converting space. By combining Uniflow’s high-output drum unloaders with Acumeter’s industry-leading metering and coating systems, we are delivering a fully integrated hot melt platform that improves efficiency, reduces waste, and ensures exceptional coating precision. We are extremely excited to bring this joint solution to the North American market.”Tim Mercer, President of Acumeter Laboratories, added:“Acumeter has built its reputation on precision, reliability, and customer-focused engineering. Partnering with Uniflow allows us to extend our reach with a trusted organization whose technology and market presence align perfectly with our own. Together, we can offer converters a best-in-class solution that enhances performance and sets a new standard for hot melt processing and coating systems.”________________________________________Meeting the Needs of a Growing IndustryThe North American web coating and roll-to-roll converting sector continues to evolve rapidly, driven by demand for advanced materials, higher performance adhesives, and increased production efficiency across packaging, medical, building products, electronics, automotive, and specialty applications. Roll-to-roll processes rely on continuous coating, laminating, and converting technologies to ensure consistent, high-quality output at scale.By combining Uniflow’s industry-leading melt rates with Acumeter’s precision metering and coating expertise, the partnership delivers a powerful, end-to-end solution tailored to these evolving manufacturing requirements.________________________________________About Uniflow (IMMCO LLC)Uniflow, is a leading manufacturer of hot melt drum unloaders and adhesive dispensing systems. Its solutions are widely used across industries including tape and label converting, automotive, wire and cable, and specialty manufacturing. Uniflow systems are engineered for high-volume applications with hard-to-melt, high viscosity and temperature-sensitive materials.About Acumeter Laboratories (TJ Merroe Inc.)Acumeter Laboratories is a recognized leader in the design and manufacture of hot melt processing, metering, and coating systems. With decades of experience and hundreds of installations worldwide, Acumeter delivers high-precision, durable equipment supported by responsive service and engineering expertise.

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