REIGNS OPENS UP ON THE PERSONAL TRAGEDY BEHIND MOVING NEW SINGLE 'EVERYBODY FALLS APART SOMETIMES'

Reigns

Breakout British artist Reigns releases an emotionally raw piano ballad of grief and compassion, timed to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakout British artist Reigns has spoken candidly about the deeply personal loss that inspired her new single 'Everybody Falls Apart Sometimes', out now via her own imprint She Wears The Crown Records and why she hopes it will help others feel less alone in their grief.

In a new interview with HATC, the singer-songwriter revealed that the piano-led ballad was written in the immediate aftermath of losing someone close to her to suicide, following struggles with mental health. "There was no other way I could possibly be other than vulnerable and honest with this song," she said.

The track arrives during Mental Health Awareness Week, though Reigns has admitted the timing was not by design. "It really wasn’t intentional. It wasn’t until we started planning out my releases leading up to the album that we even realised, but I’m so pleased that it did, as I know how sad I feel right now. Hopefully, it will help other people address their grief too."

Reigns describes being moved by the reaction from her fanbase, known as the Rebels, who have been sharing their own stories on her live streams. "I am completely in awe of people who are sharing their stories with me and my followers on my live streams, it’s been beautifully emotional!"

Performing the song live presents its own challenges. "I’m pretty sure we’re going to shed a few tears together," she said. "I have to be honest, I struggle to sing it all the way through without crying."

The release marks a notable shift in tone from the electronic, dance-driven sound that first brought Reigns to prominence, most notably through her collaborations with Waives, including 'Collateral Damage', which amassed over 25 million TikTok views and spent seven weeks on Capital Dance. But Reigns is clear that vulnerability has always been part of who she is as a writer. "The ballads definitely reveal more about me. My followers are so open with their feelings, it’s only right that I’m my true self too."

Alongside the release, Reigns has been advocating for mental health charity Mind, whose message she says aligns closely with her own. "Mind’s message is so positive, encouraging people to speak about their feelings. I am honoured to be doing my part in raising awareness about something as important as mental health."

The single also offers a preview of what lies ahead. Reigns' debut album, 'Love Languages', is set for release later in 2026, and while she promises "a healthy balance of emotions and tempos", she is clear the record will carry the same emotional depth. "It's as emotional and as complex as me," she said. "There are lots of colours."

As for what she hopes listeners take away from 'Everybody Falls Apart Sometimes', Reigns is characteristically direct: "That they are not alone — and that it's ok to not feel ok, especially with the weight of grief on your shoulders."

'Everybody Falls Apart Sometimes' is out now via She Wears The Crown Records. Reigns joins Rebecca Ferguson on her UK tour this June, with further live dates throughout the summer.

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