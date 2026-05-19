Garth Coates Solicitors Warns Migrants to Review UK Settlement Plans Ahead of Proposed 'Earned Settlement' Reforms

Garth Coates Solicitors publishes a new legal update explaining the UK Government’s proposed earned settlement reforms and the potential impact on migrants.

These proposals are not yet the final law, but they could significantly change the timetable and evidence required for settlement.” — Garth Coates, Principal

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garth Coates Solicitors has published a new legal update explaining the UK Government’s proposed “earned settlement” reforms and how they may affect migrants planning to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain, commonly known as ILR or UK permanent residence. The article , titled “The Earned Settlement Overhaul: Key Changes to UK Permanent Residency Rules,” explains that the UK Home Office — the government department responsible for immigration, visas and border policy — has consulted on one of the most significant proposed changes to UK settlement rules in recent years. The Home Office consultation, “A Fairer Pathway to Settlement”, was published on 20 November 2025 and closed on 12 February 2026.Under the current system, many migrants on work and family routes can apply for settlement after five years, provided they meet the relevant Immigration Rules. Settlement usually allows a person to live, work and study in the UK permanently without immigration time restrictions, and it is often an important step before applying for British citizenship.The proposed earned settlement model would move the UK away from a system based mainly on time spent in the country. Instead, migrants would need to demonstrate contribution, integration, good character and lawful residence before obtaining permanent status. The Government has described the model as being based on four core pillars: character, integration, contribution and residence.“Anyone who is planning to apply for ILR should review their position carefully,” said Garth Coates Solicitors. “These proposals are not yet the final law, but they could significantly change the timetable and evidence required for settlement. Migrants should not assume that the current five-year route will always remain available in the same form.”The Garth Coates Solicitors article explains that one of the most important proposals is a new 10-year baseline qualifying period for many migrants, compared with the current five-year period on many work and family routes. The consultation also raises the possibility of longer periods for certain categories, including some lower-paid or lower-skilled roles, and significantly longer periods where there has been irregular entry, overstaying or reliance on public funds.At the same time, the proposed model may allow some applicants to qualify sooner where they can show higher contribution. For example, the consultation includes possible reductions linked to higher earnings, public service work, strong English language ability, community contribution and certain routes such as Global Talent or Innovator Founder.Garth Coates Solicitors says the proposals may be particularly important for Skilled Worker visa holders, Health and Care visa holders, family visa applicants, refugees, humanitarian protection holders, long residence applicants and people already part-way through a route to settlement.A key concern is whether the new framework will apply to migrants who are already in the UK and have been planning their future on the basis of existing rules. The House of Commons Home Affairs Committee has noted that the Home Office is planning to apply the changes to people already in the UK, with potential transitional protections, and has urged the Government to set out clear mitigations and a realistic implementation timeline.The Garth Coates Solicitors article stresses that the proposals are not yet final law. Current ILR applications continue to be assessed under the existing Immigration Rules. However, the firm says affected migrants should not wait until the rules are finalised before reviewing their position.The firm advises migrants to check their current visa route, expected ILR date, income position, English language level, immigration history, family circumstances and any possible issues involving public funds, government debt or previous overstaying. Those who are already eligible for settlement or citizenship may wish to seek advice promptly before any major rule changes take effect.The proposed reforms may also have practical consequences for UK employers. Workers who expected to settle after five years may face longer periods of visa renewal, increased costs and greater uncertainty. Employers with sponsored workers may need to consider workforce planning, retention, sponsor compliance and the effect of longer settlement routes on employees and their families.About Garth Coates SolicitorsGarth Coates Solicitors is a London-based immigration law firm advising individuals, families, students, workers, entrepreneurs and businesses on UK immigration matters. The firm assists with Skilled Worker visas, sponsor licence applications, family visas, settlement, British citizenship, asylum and human rights claims, appeals, judicial review and complex immigration issues.

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