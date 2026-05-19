Bionix Launches OneLight™, a Purpose-Built Illumination Platform Designed for the Future of Exam Room Care

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bionix® today announced the launch of the OneLight™ Illumination Platform , a fully integrated system of lighted tools designed to transform how ear, nose and throat procedures are performed in ambulatory care settings.For decades, clinicians performing common ear, nose and throat procedures have relied on separate light sources and instruments during patient exams, creating workflow interruptions, inconsistent visualization and unnecessary complexity in the exam room. In many cases, clinicians must hold an otoscope in one hand and a procedural tool in the other, switching between the two. The OneLight Platform was developed to change that model.Built around a single Rechargeable Light Source and a growing portfolio of compatible lighted tools, the OneLight Platform delivers consistent, ultra-bright white illumination directly at the point of care. By integrating light into the instrument itself, clinicians can perform procedures without switching equipment or adjusting their setup. The result is a more efficient exam room, improved procedural confidence and a better experience for both clinicians and patients.“This isn’t just a new device—it reflects a broader shift in how everyday procedures are performed,” said Chris Becker, president and CEO of Bionix. “By integrating illumination directly into the tool, the OneLight Platform gives clinicians consistent visualization and greater control without the need to switch between instruments. It simplifies the exam room and supports a more efficient, confident approach to care.” Published clinical data demonstrate a meaningful gap in first-attempt success rates between specialists and non-specialists performing pediatric ear foreign body removal. Specialists achieve success rates exceeding 90 percent, compared to approximately 64 percent among non-specialists performing the procedure. These findings highlight the critical role visualization plays in procedural success—and the impact it can have on clinician confidence.“In medicine, there is something we call procedural confidence,” said Dr. Jim Huttner, pediatrician, innovator and co-founder of Bionix. “Clinicians develop comfort with the tools and techniques they know. When visualization is limited, that confidence can be challenged. Our goal with the OneLight Platform was to create a simpler, more intuitive way to improve visibility and support better care without adding complexity to the exam room.”The OneLight Platform supports cerumen removal and foreign body extraction from the ear, nose and throat, with additional compatible tools planned as the platform expands. It was designed specifically for the settings where most patient care occurs, including primary care offices, pediatric practices, urgent care centers and ambulatory clinics, where efficiency, visibility and reliability are critical.In testing, the OneLight Platform delivered efficiency gains of more than 22 percent, supporting faster task completion and improved workflow productivity.For more than 40 years, Bionix has focused on developing practical medical devices that improve the safety and efficiency of everyday procedures. The OneLight Platform continues that legacy by introducing a new approach to in-office care—helping clinicians perform procedures with greater consistency, confidence and the ability to keep more care in-office.The OneLight™ Illumination Platform is distributed through Bionix and its distribution partners.###About BionixBionix develops and delivers practical innovation that supports clinicians and improves patient care. In primary, acute and post-acute care settings, our products help streamline routine procedures with tools designed for ease of use, safety and patient comfort. For over 40 years, we have worked alongside healthcare professionals to solve real-world challenges with simple, innovative and reliable tools. For more information, visit bionix.com ( www.bionix.com

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