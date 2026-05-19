Author Hooshmand M Kalayeh is Announcing the Publication of New Book: Mathematics of the True-Self

From Conditioning to Clarity

From Conditioning to Clarity

As the cloud grows thicker more sunlight is reflected from it and less light can penetrate through it.” — Hooshmand Mahmood Kalayeh

PITTSFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MATHEMATICS OF THE TRUE-SELF: From Conditioning to ClarityMATHEMATICS OF THE TRUE-SELF is a bridge between Physics, Mathematics, Art, and Psychology:“The particles are conditioned by the curvature of quantized orbital energy, the galaxies, stars, and planets are conditioned by the curvature of the space, and humans by the emerging curvature of consciousness.”The focus of this study is the mathematical and stochastic modeling of human beings, grounded in the understanding that the universe consists of an infinite number of independent and interdependent systems that may be continuous or discrete,time varying or time independent, linear or nonlinear, deterministic or probabilistic, each evolving according to its own laws while influencing and being influenced by the rest, and because the universe is an emerging system, consciousness too is an emerging system, rising from simplicity to complexity, from fragmentation to coherence, from flickering instability to luminous presence.Every human being lives within an eternal cycle of veiling and unveiling, forgetting and remembering, becoming and being: a life-long inward and outward cyclic journey that takes the travelers into different orbits of consciousness— this cycle begins in the realm of conditioning that dynamically veils The True-Self. The cycle of conditioning and unconditioning, veiling and unveiling repeats endlessly.This book — Mathematics of The True Self is designed as an augmented sensory system of consciousness to iteratively guide the travelers from conditioning to clarity. Each passage through the cycle removes deeper conditioning, reveals deeper truth, and brings the traveler closer to the True Self. The unveiling is gradual, gentle, and iterative — a series of baby steps that refine the heart, purify the mind, and harmonize the being. This architecture offers a universal map for the inner and outer journey of living, a simple and elegant guide for anyone seeking to awaken, transform, and embody their True Self. It is inspired by the universal language of life, mathematics, arts, philosophy, psychology, and mysticism to get closer to the True-Self.This book is the meeting place between heart and mind — a single light expressed in two forms. It carries the distilled essence of a lifelong journey into consciousness, shaped by inquiry, devotion, and the quiet work of unveiling the True Self. It is like a garden of many colored flowers. Each flower is a metaphor, a teaching, a moment of clarity gathered along the path. These pages are universal invitations for everyone to walk through that garden, to see what has opened, and to recognize its reflection. Mathematics of The True Self is not a doctrine or a system of belief. It is a mirror — simple, spacious, and universal.This book is written with one intention: to make the journey from Conditioning to Clarity simple, selfless, straightforward, and sincere. The architecture is universal. The language is accessible. The path is open to all. It is a singing Dawn Bird.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.