Beans.ai releases verified apartment, mobile-home, and access waypoint data, powering Waymo, Zipline, DoorDash and others in America's busiest delivery market.

Deliveries don't fail on the streets. They fails at the handoff between map and the physical world. Beans.ai closes that gap with our precise last 100 feet location data with semantic waypoints.” — Nitin Gupta, PhD, CEO, Beans.ai

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beans.ai, the nation’s leading provider of verified sub-address location intelligence, today announced the public release of its comprehensive geocoding dataset for the City of Phoenix. The dataset spans apartment complexes, condominiums, mobile homes, RV parks, hospitals, and critical access waypoints - parking entrances, building entries, loading docks, elevator lobbies, and rooftop landing zones. The data is now freely available to companies, agencies, and researchers operating in the Phoenix metro.To request the dataset, click here Phoenix: The Industry’s Proving GroundPhoenix is America’s capital of pilot programs. Waymo’s robotaxis have logged millions of miles here. Zipline’s drones are expanding across the metro. Walmart, DoorDash, and a wave of last-mile innovators are testing next-generation fulfillment on these streets. Every program shares one bottleneck: they don’t know exactly where to go.Standard GPS stops at the street level. It cannot find the specific parking garage, tenant lobby, or elevator bay inside complex properties. In dense multi-unit developments, this last 100 feet is the costliest logistics bottleneck. Beans.ai solves it.What Is Being ReleasedThe Phoenix dataset delivers sub-address precision across every apartment complex, condominium, and RV park in the city. It includes verified sub-level geocoordinates, named access waypoints (parking entrances, lobbies, loading docks, elevator points), structured delivery pathways validated by Beans.ai’s ground-truth collection, and a real-time API for integration into autonomous vehicle, drone, and dispatch systems.This isn’t interpolated or estimated data. Beans.ai verifies every record is collected, confirmed, and continuously updated. It’s the only public geocoding layer for Phoenix that autonomous systems can act on with confidence.Validated Where Accuracy Matters MostBeans.ai’s data isn’t new to high-stakes operations. It powers 6 million daily deliveries nationwide and is embedded in fire departments, 911 dispatch centers, and law enforcement systems helping first responders navigate multi-unit buildings when seconds decide outcomes.“When it comes to emergency response, the difference between a life saved and a life lost can come down to seconds - and Beans.ai data can save minutes.”- Thomas Melia, Fire Engineer, Salinas Fire DepartmentNo other company has built and maintained this category of data at this scale. Making it publicly available for Phoenix is both a statement of confidence in the city’s autonomous delivery ecosystem and a practical commitment to making every pilot program that launches here more likely to succeed.The same precision that compresses emergency response times translates directly into commercial outcomes: lower redelivery rates, faster route completion, accurate drone landing-zone designations, and fewer last-meter failures.For Innovators Launching in PhoenixThe dataset is available at no cost for operations within the Phoenix metro area and is designed for direct integration into routing, dispatch, and autonomous navigation systems. Beans.ai’s team is available to support technical integration for companies running active pilot programs in the region.To access the dataset, request here About Beans.aiBeans.ai is the nation’s leading provider of verified sub-address location intelligence. Its platform powers 6 million daily deliveries and is embedded in 911 dispatch, fire department navigation, and law enforcement operations across the U.S. Beans.ai is the only company offering comprehensive sub-address geocoding at national scale, including access waypoints for multi-unit residential and commercial properties. Learn more at www.beans.ai

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