ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP NAMED “TOP LAW FIRM” BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Barry MacNaughton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times in its prestigious “Top Law Firms” special feature. The annual list highlights the legal industry’s top firms operating within Los Angeles County, California.In addition to being named among the region’s elite firms, ECJ was also ranked as a Top 25 Real Estate Firm.“This honor reflects the collective talent, dedication and innovative spirit of our entire team,” said Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton . “It celebrates our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional, forward-thinking counsel to our clients.”Founded in Beverly Hills, California, Ervin Cohen & Jessup is one of the region’s oldest and largest law firms, with additional offices in El Segundo, California and New York City. For more than six decades, the firm’s attorneys have delivered innovative, sophisticated counsel to individuals and businesses throughout Southern California, across the United States and around the world.Long before collaboration became a business buzzword, the firm’s professionals recognized the value of fostering a creative, forward-thinking environment driven by talented individuals unafraid to challenge conventional thinking. Innovation and strong collegiality have long defined the firm’s culture, bringing together top-tier professionals who work collaboratively to achieve exceptional results for clients.Ervin Cohen & Jessup has been named a “Best Law Firm” by Best Lawyers and has previously been named a “Top Law Firm” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.