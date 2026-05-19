Pardy & Rodriguez, P.A. Celebrates 20 Years of Legal Excellence in Orlando

Pardy & Rodriguez, P.A. has served injury victims in Orlando and surrounding areas for twenty years.

Orlando, Florida Personal Injury Law Firm Pardy & Rodriguez, P.A. Proudly Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary, Marking Two Decades of Fighting for Victims

When we opened our doors twenty years ago, our goal was simple: to stand up for our neighbors when they need it most… We take on the heavy lifting so our clients can finally breathe.” — Matthew D. Pardy, Esq

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pardy & Rodriguez, P.A., a trusted name in Florida personal injury law, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary. Headquartered in Orlando, the firm has spent the last two decades standing shoulder-to-shoulder with accident victims, providing approachable yet powerful legal advocacy for those harmed by the negligence of others.

Since opening its doors, Pardy & Rodriguez has successfully represented thousands of injured Floridians. What started as a shared vision between partners Matthew D. Pardy, Esq., and Eduardo Rodriguez, Esq., has grown into a cornerstone of the Central Florida legal community: A firm known for demystifying the legal process while delivering aggressive, results-driven representation.

"When we opened our doors twenty years ago, our goal was simple: to stand up for our neighbors when they need it most," said Matthew D. Pardy, Esq., President of the firm. "Fighting for injury victims requires endurance, preparation, and a proactive work ethic. We’ve built our practice on the belief that everyday people need elite, relentless representation without feeling intimidated by the legal system. We take on the heavy lifting so our clients can finally breathe."

Over the past 20 years, the firm has distinguished itself by treating clients as individuals, not case files. Their approach pairs rigorous legal strategy with a genuine, conversational manner. Bilingual in English and Spanish, the team serves a broad, diverse clientele across Florida, making sure that language is never a barrier to achieving justice.

"The aftermath of an accident is incredibly overwhelming, and it can disrupt a family's entire world," added Eduardo Rodriguez, Esq., Partner. "Over the last two decades, I've had the immense privilege of listening to families from all walks of life and fighting for their futures. We approach each case with profound empathy and serious legal firepower. It’s about understanding their unique stories, respecting where they come from, and pursuing the financial recovery they need to rebuild."

Looking Ahead to the Next Decade

As Pardy & Rodriguez, P.A. celebrates this milestone at its main Orlando location, the firm remains deeply committed to the community that helped build it. Both partners have a long history of local involvement, from supporting youth camping and wildlife conservation to serving on community boards and professional associations. This local focus reflects their broader dedication to the people they represent every day.

In honor of their 20th anniversary, Pardy & Rodriguez warmly invite anyone who has suffered a personal injury to reach out. The firm operates on a strict contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay absolutely nothing unless the firm wins their case.

For more information, or to schedule a FREE, no-obligation consultation with an experienced attorney, please visit www.PardyRodriguezLaw.com or call (888) 522-0222.

About Pardy & Rodriguez, P.A.

When you have been hurt in an accident, we know it can be incredibly scary. Important questions run through anyone’s mind. How will this affect my life, my work, my family?

Let our Orlando personal injury law firm give you the peace of mind that we will do everything in our power under the law to help you.

You are not just a case to us. You are a person. Someone with a life that has goals, experiences and values. You have a quality of life, family, friends, hobbies, interests. An accident can change all of that in an instant. We understand that pain, suffering, financial loss, emotional stress is not something easy to deal with, and we will be with you every step in the way for support, guidance and advocacy.

Every person is a priority to us.

We became lawyers to help people. To help you. To help your family.

Over the years, the attorneys at Pardy & Rodriguez have helped thousands of people. Families whose lives were thrown in disarray after an accident to find normalcy again. We help people who have been injured due to the negligence of others. We help in four main areas: Personal Injury, Vehicle Accidents, Work Accidents, and Slip and Falls.

A Firm Dedicated to You

The Law Offices of Pardy & Rodriguez, P.A. are committed to helping people who have suffered due to a personal injury, wrongful death or property loss. With law offices in Orlando, Kissimmee, Poinciana, Davenport, Tampa, Deltona and Bradenton, we represent clients throughout the great state of Florida. To give clients the best possible opportunity for success, we use modern information technology and enlist the assistance of expert witnesses as necessary for the development of case evidence. Our partners, attorneys Matthew D. Pardy and Eduardo Rodriguez, put more than 35 years of combined legal experience to work for you.

Contact us today by chatting with us, calling us, or filling out the form on the bottom of this page.

Let us help you, today.



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