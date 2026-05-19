TWO DOLL AMIR ELEY PARTNERS NAMED 'LEGAL VISIONARIES' BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Michael Amir Hunter Eley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today that Partners Michael Amir and Hunter Eley have been recognized as “Legal Visionaries” by the Los Angeles Times in a special feature. “The attorneys featured in the following pages distinguish themselves not only through skill and results but through an unwavering commitment to their clients, their craft and the communities they serve,” states the publication.Amir is a formidable commercial litigator and trial lawyer who resolves complex business, intellectual property, and employment disputes for entities operating throughout California. “He recently secured a favorable jury verdict for a healthcare client facing a $30-million damages claim by successfully moving to exclude key expert testimony during trial,” highlights the profile. Recognized by the Daily Journal as one of the state's "top performing, bet-the-company litigators," he is widely known for deploying aggressive, efficient trial strategies that align strictly with his clients' business priorities. Amir was recently named to the inaugural The Legal 500 – Los Angeles Elite.Eley is a strategic business litigator who serves as national counsel defending global financial services, technology and entertainment companies against high-stakes consumer class action threats. “As a co-founder of the firm, Eley serves as national counsel for major corporations, developing strategies to mitigate litigation risk and arguing novel legal issues before the Ninth Circuit,” according to the feature. He is highly regarded for designing sophisticated legal solutions that align with his clients' business imperatives, routinely navigating high-stakes individual and class claims across California and the United States. Recently, Eley was recognized by Lawdragon in its prestigious 2026 “100 Managing Partners You Need to Know” guide.

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