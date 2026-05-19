MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT NAMED A 'TOP LAW FIRM' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times in its prestigious “Top Law Firms” special feature. The annual list highlights the legal industry’s top firms operating within Los Angeles County.In addition to being named among the region’s elite firms, Musick Peeler was also ranked as a Top 25 Labor & Employment firm.“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by the Los Angeles Times as one of the region’s top law firms,” said Co-Managing Partner Steven Elie . “This honor is a direct reflection of our attorneys' deep commitment to delivering exceptional, results-driven service to our clients.”While Musick Peeler clients benefit from the personalized service and agility of an independent bi-coastal, medium sized law firm, many businesses today face legal challenges that span national and international borders. Musick Peeler is uniquely positioned to meet those needs. With attorneys fluent in multiple languages and practice groups dedicated to serving international clients, the firm regularly advises on matters that cross jurisdictions.Musick Peeler’s commitment to exceptional client service has earned widespread recognition, many of its attorneys are regularly honored by Super Lawyers, Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, Benchmark Litigation and Martindale-Hubbell, where they have achieved the highest AVratings for ethics and legal skill. Beyond the legal field, Musick Peeler lawyers are active community leaders, elected officials, and educators, reflecting a deep commitment to public service and thought leadership.

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