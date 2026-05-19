SKLAR KIRSH NAMED “TOP LAW FIRM” BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Jeffrey Sklar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chambers California Spotlight-ranked law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times in its prestigious “Top Law Firms” special feature. The annual list highlights the legal industry’s top firms operating within Los Angeles County.In addition to being named among the region’s elite firms, Sklar Kirsh is also ranked as a Top 25 Real Estate Firm, coming in at number six.“We are incredibly proud to be recognized alongside the region's elite institutions,“ said Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar . “This accolade belongs entirely to our exceptionally talented team and reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in everything we do.”Founded by attorneys from prestigious national and international firms, Sklar Kirsh provides elite legal counsel across its corporate, real estate, entertainment and litigation practices. The firm provides top-tier legal services in an entrepreneurial, sophisticated and focused manner.

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