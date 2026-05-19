ParaFlight Aviation and DonorLink Forge Mission-Driven Alliance to Strengthen the Organ Transplant Ecosystem

Strategic alliance between ParaFlight Aviation and DonorLink expands access to time-critical aviation, transplant staffing, and surgical support nationwide.

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing demand from transplant centers and organ procurement organizations for faster, more reliable coordination, ParaFlight Aviation and DonorLink today announced a strategic alliance that will expand access to both time-critical aviation and specialized transplant staff.ParaFlight’s UrgentFlights.com platform, supported by more than 350 aviation operators, has become the fastest-growing platform for time-critical aviation, and now, by working alongside DonorLink, we are extending that same speed and dependability to staffing and surgical resources. Together, we’re making it easier for hospitals and OPOs to focus on saving lives.Through this new alliance, DonorLink extends that same reliability to the sourcing of specialized transplant professionals, including procurement surgeons, preservationists, perfusion teams, and surgical support staff. By integrating aviation and staffing solutions, the two organizations are creating a more resilient and responsive transplant ecosystem, supporting programs across all regions, for both primary and backup needs.A Mission-Driven AllianceAt the heart of this partnership is a shared mission: to strengthen the organ transplant community and improve outcomes for patients waiting for a second chance at life. ParaFlight and DonorLink are committed to serving as a force for good, aligning technology, logistics, and human expertise to support hospitals, OPOs, and transplant centers. This alliance is not simply about aviation and staffing, it’s about helping the entire industry operate more effectively, ensuring that no organ or opportunity to save a life is ever wasted.“This alliance represents a step forward in providing end-to-end solutions for the organ transplant community,” said Sim Shain, CEO of ParaFlight Aviation. “UrgentFlights.com has become the fastest-growing platform for time-critical aviation, and now, by working alongside DonorLink, we are offering that same speed and dependability to staffing and surgical resources. Together, we’re making it easier for hospitals and OPOs to focus on saving lives.”Michelle Macatee, CEO of DonorLink, added: “The demand from transplant centers for streamlined access to both aviation and surgical staff has been overwhelming. By joining forces with ParaFlight, we’re directly answering that need and setting a new standard of service and reliability for transplant programs. The alliance underscores the growing national demand for integrated organ transplant logistics and staffing solutions, reflecting a shift toward comprehensive services that reduce complexity and strengthen the entire transplant ecosystem.For more information, please contact:Sim Shain, CEO, ParaFlight Aviation, UrgentFlights.comsim@paraflight.aero 732-330-4400Michelle Macatee, CEO, DonorLinkprocurement@donorlink.netinfo@donorlink.net

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