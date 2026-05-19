HILL FARRER & BURRILL NAMED A “TOP LAW FIRM” BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Dean E. Dennis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times in its prestigious “Top Law Firms” special feature. The annual list highlights the legal industry’s top firms operating within Los Angeles County.In addition to being named among the region’s elite firms, Hill Farrer was also ranked as a Top 25 Real Estate Firm.“This recognition is a testament to the incredible talent, collaborative spirit and hard work of our entire team,” says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis . “I am incredibly proud of our attorneys and staff for their tireless commitment to our clients and the legal profession."For more than a century, Hill Farrer has built a legacy of excellence across practices, including business, labor and employment, trusts and estates, bankruptcy, real estate and litigation. The firm’s attorneys are leaders in their fields, highly respected by the courts and peers alike. With an excellent track record and aggressive client advocacy, Hill Farrer provides consistent success for its clients.Hill Farrer was recently recognized as a Best Law Firm2026 by Best Lawyersand selected for inclusion in the 2026 Chambers Spotlight California guide.

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