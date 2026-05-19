FRANDZEL NAMED “TOP LAW FIRM” BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Hemal Master

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times in its prestigious “Top Law Firms” special feature. The annual list highlights the legal industry’s top firms operating within Los Angeles County.“We are proud to be recognized by the Los Angeles Times alongside our city's most respected legal institutions,” says Managing Shareholder Hemal Master “This honor reflects our team's relentless focus on delivering pragmatic, high-stakes solutions for our clients.” Frandzel’s practices include litigation, documentation, equipment finance, bankruptcy, employment, and banking. Featuring a roster of highly acclaimed attorneys who are renowned leaders in their fields, the firm partners with clients to develop practical solutions to solve their toughest challenges.The firm was recently recognized in the 2026 Chambers Spotlight California guide and as a Best Law Firmrecipient by Best Lawyers

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