Grand Rapids' Premier Industrial Wedding Venue, The Cheney Place, Now Booking Through 2027

The Cheney Place

The Cheney Place is an urban boutique event venue located at 1600 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49505.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four West Michigan Wedding Venues Now Offering Free Wedding Websites with Online RSVP for CouplesPlanning a wedding involves countless moving pieces, from guest lists and meal selections to sharing important event details with family and friends. To help simplify the process while protecting couples’ privacy, four of West Michigan’s premier wedding venues are now offering complimentary wedding websites with integrated online RSVP capabilities for all new bookings. The Cheney Place , The Foyer, Leona Road, and Record Box Loft — all operated under the same locally owned hospitality group — have officially launched this new service for couples hosting Fall 2026, 2027, and future weddings. The free wedding website feature is designed to provide a seamless and private planning experience while giving couples an elegant online space to communicate with their guests.Unlike many third-party wedding website providers, this new service is hosted directly through the venues’ own platforms. This allows couples to avoid sharing sensitive personal information with outside companies that may use guest data for marketing or advertising purposes.“Our goal has always been to make wedding planning easier and more personalized for our couples,” said the venue ownership team. “By offering wedding websites directly through our venues, we’re able to provide an added layer of privacy while also giving couples a beautiful and convenient tool to manage communication with their guests.”A Modern Solution for Today’s WeddingsWedding websites have quickly become an essential part of modern wedding planning. Couples increasingly rely on digital platforms to share schedules, venue directions, hotel accommodations, registry links, FAQs, dress codes, and other important details with guests.The newly launched venue-hosted websites go a step further by incorporating online RSVP functionality with customizable response options. Guests can conveniently confirm attendance online while also selecting meal preferences, sharing dietary restrictions, and responding to additional event-specific questions.This digital RSVP system helps couples stay organized and reduces the stress of tracking guest responses manually. It also allows venue coordinators and catering teams to receive accurate information more efficiently, helping ensure a smooth wedding experience from start to finish.The feature is now available for all newly booked weddings at the following West Michigan venues:The Cheney Place – Grand Rapids, MichiganLocated in the heart of Grand Rapids, The Cheney Place is one of West Michigan’s most recognized wedding venues. Known for its industrial-chic atmosphere, exposed brick walls, market lighting, and timeless architecture, the venue blends historic character with modern elegance.The Cheney Place has become a favorite for couples seeking a stylish urban wedding setting that offers both flexibility and sophistication. With the addition of complimentary wedding websites and online RSVP management, couples can now streamline even more of their wedding planning process in one centralized place.Website: https://www.thecheneyplace.com/ The Foyer – Grand Rapids, MichiganThe Foyer offers a contemporary and intimate event experience with modern design elements and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Designed for couples looking for a refined yet comfortable setting, the venue has become known for its clean aesthetic and personalized event experiences.The addition of private wedding websites enhances The Foyer’s commitment to modern convenience while maintaining a highly customized planning experience for every couple.Website: https://thefoyergr.com/ Leona Road – Grand Rapids Area, MichiganLeona Road combines natural beauty with modern luxury, creating a serene wedding environment for couples looking for a sophisticated outdoor-inspired venue. The property’s scenic surroundings and thoughtfully designed spaces provide an ideal backdrop for weddings throughout every season.By integrating wedding websites and RSVP tools directly into the venue experience, Leona Road is helping couples simplify communication while keeping guest information secure and centralized.Website: https://leonaroad.com/ Record Box Loft – Grand Rapids, MichiganRecord Box Loft is known for its distinctive industrial-modern design and vibrant downtown energy. Featuring open spaces, large windows, and a creative atmosphere, the venue has become a sought-after destination for contemporary weddings and events.The new online wedding website service reflects Record Box Loft’s focus on innovation, convenience, and guest experience while giving couples more control over their wedding planning process.Website: https://www.recordboxloft.com/ Prioritizing Privacy in Wedding PlanningAs digital wedding planning tools become more common, concerns around personal data collection and targeted marketing have also grown. Many popular wedding website providers collect guest information and browsing behavior, which can later be used for advertising campaigns or shared with third-party marketing platforms.By hosting wedding websites internally, these West Michigan venues are offering couples a more secure alternative that prioritizes privacy and transparency.Couples can confidently share event information, collect RSVPs, and communicate with guests without relying on outside services that may monetize user data.The venues’ management team says the decision reflects their long-term commitment to providing thoughtful, guest-centered experiences while adapting to the evolving needs of modern weddings.“We know how personal weddings are,” the team shared. “Couples deserve tools that not only make planning easier, but also respect the privacy of their guests and families.”Enhancing the Guest ExperienceIn addition to helping couples stay organized, the integrated wedding websites create a more seamless experience for guests as well. Instead of searching through emails, invitations, or multiple platforms for information, guests can access everything they need in one convenient location.Features may include:1- Online RSVP submissions2- Meal selections3- Dietary restriction requests4- Event schedules5- Ceremony and reception details6- Venue directions and parking information7- Accommodation recommendations8- Registry links9- Frequently asked questionsThe venues plan to continue enhancing the platform with additional features as technology and guest expectations evolve.Available Now for Future WeddingsThe complimentary wedding website and RSVP service is now available for all Fall 2026, 2027, and future weddings booked through The Cheney Place, The Foyer, Leona Road, and Record Box Loft.Couples interested in learning more or scheduling a tour can visit the venue websites directly for additional information.MEDIA CONTACTThe Cheney Place Events TeamEmail: events@thecheneyplace.comPhone: 616-304-6261Website: www.thecheneyplace.com Address: 1600 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49505Facebook & Instagram: @thecheneyplace

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