Thrive Buildings Partners with CPower to Bring Safe, Scalable Demand Management to Critical Environments

Unique offering enables labs and cleanrooms to safely participate in demand response.

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive Buildings, a provider of turnkey managed services solutions, today announced a partnership with CPower to bring demand management to critical environments. This new offering enables labs and cleanrooms to participate in demand response and energy flexibility programs, while adhering to the strict performance, safety, and compliance required.

With capacity costs rising as much as 262% year-over-year in some markets, demand management becomes a first line of defense against skyrocketing operating costs, particularly for energy-intensive critical environments. The partnership addresses this by pairing Thrive’s expertise in critical environments with CPower's demand response programs, giving customers a path to lower energy costs and a new revenue stream.

“We are very excited about this partnership and will be announcing several others in the near future, all of which are aimed at directly helping our clients manage costs in this new energy environment,” said Dan Diehl, CEO of Thrive Buildings. “Extending our capabilities to the supply side is now finally allowing our clients to benefit to the fullest from our efficiency programs. Combining CPower’s expertise and experience with ours allows us to manage all of this seamlessly for clients with little or no effort on their stressed resources. Internally, we talk about ‘connecting the dots’ and ‘maximizing the impact,’ which are significant in today’s market. With this partnership, we are excited not just to be the first, but the most capable company in the world, allowing owners of critical environments to enable valuable DR capabilities confidently and safely.”

“We continue to innovate, expand capabilities, and pursue best-in-class integrated relationships to offer end-to-end managed services solutions,” Diehl added. “These facilities are mission-critical and must meet stringent operating requirements, but they also represent, many times, the biggest opportunity for efficiency gains and critical operating control improvements.”

“CPower looks forward to working with Thrive Buildings to help customers generate revenue and reduce costs while maintaining operations and compliance by participating in demand response and energy flexibility programs,” said Jay Snyder, senior manager, technology alliances, for CPower.

To learn more, please join us for an upcoming webinar on June 10th.

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ABOUT THRIVE BUILDINGS

Thrive Buildings optimizes and sustains the world’s most critical environments. For more than 25 years, Thrive has partnered with owners and operators of laboratories, vivariums, and cleanrooms to deliver measurable performance, compliance, and energy outcomes across the building lifecycle. With more than 1,000 installations worldwide, Thrive serves as a single point of responsibility, combining best-in-class technology, turnkey retrofit delivery, and long-term sustaining services through its ThriveIQ platform. With offices in Norwood, Massachusetts, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Thrive delivers projects globally using a unique shared-risk business model that ensures optimization for the life of the building. Learn more at www.thrivebuildings.com.



ABOUT CPOWER

CPower is a leading Virtual Power Plant platform, monetizing the value of customer-sited energy to intelligently strengthen the grid. For over a decade, we’ve made turning flexible energy into revenue simple for partners and large energy users such as businesses, manufacturers, public institutions and healthcare organizations, delivering $1.4 billion from demand response and energy flexibility programs to customers since 2015. Learn more at www.cpowerenergy.com.

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