Tiffany Butler, Recognized by Influential Women, Leads KMK Underground with Integrity and Operational Excellence

SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging More Than a Decade of Construction Industry Experience and Faith-Driven Leadership to Deliver High-Quality Underground Utility ServicesSuffolk, Virginia — Tiffany Butler is the Business Owner of KMK Underground, Inc., a company specializing in underground utility services including sewer, water, and storm installations. With more than a decade of experience in the construction industry, Tiffany has established herself as a dedicated and highly organized leader committed to operational excellence, quality workmanship, and building strong professional relationships throughout the utility construction sector.At KMK Underground, Tiffany oversees every aspect of business operations, including accounting, human resources, scheduling, project coordination, and strategic planning. Leveraging expertise in QuickBooks, Microsoft Office, and operations management, she plays a central role in ensuring projects are completed efficiently, on schedule, and within budget while maintaining high standards of safety, reliability, and customer service.Throughout her career, Tiffany has successfully managed projects involving underground utilities, drainage systems, grading, and infrastructure support services. Her ability to balance operational leadership with hands-on project coordination has helped position KMK Underground as a trusted partner for contractors, suppliers, and clients seeking dependable utility installation services.Prior to founding KMK Underground, Tiffany gained valuable experience with LandWerks Contracting, Inc., where she developed expertise in project management, civil utility operations, and construction leadership. Her professional journey reflects remarkable adaptability and determination, transitioning from the medical industry into commercial insurance before ultimately establishing herself within the underground utility and construction field.Her path into a traditionally male-dominated industry demonstrates both resilience and a willingness to embrace new challenges while continuing to grow professionally. Tiffany has built her reputation through consistency, strong communication, and a commitment to delivering results that reflect integrity and professionalism.Tiffany attributes her success to her faith in God, which she says guides her decisions, shapes her work ethic, and inspires the way she approaches leadership, business relationships, and service to others. She believes maintaining a purpose greater than personal achievement allows her to lead with humility while creating meaningful and lasting impact both professionally and personally.That faith-centered perspective influences how Tiffany manages her company, interacts with clients and colleagues, and supports those around her. She remains focused on building a business culture grounded in integrity, accountability, and genuine care for the people she serves.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Tiffany is also deeply involved in charitable and community-focused initiatives. She actively supports organizations, including Roc Solid Foundation and local Crisis Pregnancy Center initiatives, while also participating in outreach efforts through organizations such as Supply and Multiply. Her commitment to service reflects her belief in giving back to both local and international communities and using her platform to positively impact others.Known for her dedication, operational leadership, and values-driven approach to business, Tiffany Butler continues building KMK Underground, Inc. into a company recognized for quality work, dependable service, and strong community-centered leadership throughout Virginia’s utility construction industry.Learn More about Tiffany Butler:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tiffany-Butler Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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