Felix Prehn, Goat Academy founder & his best friend Winston - Winston stock market analysis app Winston app - stock market analysis app Winston app - ai stock market analysis app

Felix Prehn's GOAT Academy launches a stock market analysis app covering 10,800+ stocks, metals, and ETFs in one place for retail investors, the Winston app.

Winston app gives retail investors a way to see what matters without needing a finance degree to help them understand what they are looking at and make decisions with more confidence.” — Felix Prehn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most retail investors spend hours each week searching for stock data across dozens of websites. A former investment banker, Felix Prehn, just built a tool that puts all of it in one place. Reviews from early adopters confirm that one app can really change how regular people follow the stock market.

What the Winston App Does

Felix Prehn's GOAT Academy has released the Winston app, a market intelligence membership with three tools in one place:

Metal Minute

Stock Radar

ETF Edge

Metal Minute tracks live prices, institutional buying, warehouse data, and supply stress for gold, silver, platinum, and copper.

Stock Radar scores over 10,800 stocks in the US, UK, and Europe with a GOAT quality rating from 0 to 100.

ETF Edge compares funds, spots portfolio overlap, and finds lower cost alternatives.

The Winston app reads the data across all three tools and explains what matters in plain English.

How Winston Helps Everyday Investors

People who want to follow the stock market often feel overwhelmed. Prices, news, ETFs, metals, and updates are spread across many websites. Winston brings key information into one place.

Users save time with daily market updates without searching multiple sources

Stock and ETF data are for regular people, not Wall Street professionals

Users see terms, briefings, and comparisons over time, which supports learning

Investors get a clearer picture before reacting to scary headlines.

The Winston app does not give financial advice. The app supports education and personal research.

Felix Prehn on Why He Built Winston

"I built Winston because I couldn't find the tools I wanted as a self-directed investor. I use every tool daily to manage my portfolio. If it's not good enough for me, it's not good enough for you," said Felix Prehn. "Winston app gives retail investors a way to see what matters without needing a finance degree. The goal was never to tell people what to buy but to help them understand what they are looking at so they can make decisions with more confidence."

Launch Details and Early Response

Felix Prehn introduced the Winston app during a YouTube market update on May 15, 2026, to his audience of over 600,000 followers.

First feedback from early users has been positive, with many describing the app as a welcome change from the scattered research tools they used before. Users have expressed excitement about having stocks, ETFs, metals, and daily briefings available in one place.

About Felix Prehn and GOAT Academy

Felix Prehn is a former investment banker and the founder of Felix Prehn's GOAT Academy, an online platform that teaches retail investors how to understand the stock market. The academy has trained over 20,000 students and built a YouTube audience of more than 600,000 followers through free daily market analysis and financial education. GOAT Academy reviews show students who are genuinely excited about what they have learned, with many praising the coaches, the community, and the real progress they see in their own investing confidence.

The Winston app is named after Felix Prehn's adopted Golden Retriever, who appears in nearly every video and has earned a loyal fanbase of his own. Felix adopted Winston years ago, and the dog quickly became the heart of the channel and the face behind the brand.

Company Details:

GOAT Academy

3 Tsun Wen Road

Tuen Mun, N.T. 7017D

Hong Kong

Email: felix@goatacademy.org

Website: https://goatacademy.org

Phone: +1 704 909 05 40

An Opportunity Like This Won’t Come Again… (Emergency Update)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.