Influential Women Features Felecia Dixson, EA: Tax Resolution Expert, Author, and Founder of Dixson

ROLLA, MO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Individuals and Businesses Resolve Complex Tax Challenges Through Nearly Five Decades of Advocacy and ExpertiseRolla, Missouri — Felecia Dixson, EA, CTRC, ATA, is a nationally recognized tax resolution expert with an extraordinary 47-year career dedicated to helping individuals and businesses navigate complex tax matters with clarity, confidence, and strategic guidance. As the Owner and President of Dixson Tax Resolution Services LLC, Felecia provides comprehensive IRS and state tax resolution services to clients across the United States, combining deep technical expertise with a highly personalized and empathetic approach.Felecia’s journey in the tax industry began at just 15 years old, preparing tax returns and developing an early understanding of the complexities of tax law and financial responsibility. Over the decades, she built an extensive and respected career that included working for the Indiana Department of Revenue before later becoming a partner in a Missouri CPA firm. Those experiences helped shape the foundation for the nationally recognized practice she leads today.Through Dixson Tax Resolution, Felecia specializes in tax debt negotiation, audit representation, wage garnishment release, lien removals, delinquent filing resolution, and year-round tax support for both individuals and businesses. Her clients range from taxpayers facing relatively small balances to complex cases involving liabilities exceeding $2 million. She believes every client situation requires a customized strategy designed around the individual’s financial circumstances, compliance history, and long-term goals.Her firm regularly assists clients facing back taxes, payroll tax problems, audits, levies, seizures, unfiled returns, wage garnishments, and Offer in Compromise negotiations, helping individuals and businesses regain control of their financial future through customized resolution strategies and direct representation before taxing authorities.As both an Enrolled Agent and Certified Tax Representation Consultant, Felecia is known for balancing technical precision with compassion and advocacy. Her work focuses not only on resolving tax issues but also on helping clients regain peace of mind and restore financial stability during some of the most stressful periods of their lives.In addition to her client work, Felecia is a published author and nationally respected educator within the tax profession. Her books include Stand Strong Against the IRS: A Taxpayer’s Guide, Rising Above: Making the Shift from Survivor to Leader, and co-author of Drop the P: How to go from Tax Prep to Tax Rep Practice, which explores both her personal and professional journey, along with strategies for transitioning into a tax representation practice. She has also contributed to publications focused on IRS resolution strategies and business efficiency for tax and accounting professionals. She also co-authored work centered on technology integration and practice management solutions for CPA and tax firms.Throughout her career, Felecia has remained deeply committed to mentorship, professional education, and industry advancement. She has spent decades serving and training professionals through organizations including the National Association of Tax Professionals, the National Association of Enrolled Agents, the American Society of Tax Problem Solvers, Tax Rep Network, and other national professional associations. As a National Trainer for Tax Rep Network, she provides case studies, ethics, and advanced representation training for professionals working in the tax resolution field. She also helps educate non-licensed professionals on how they can ethically support clients with tax resolution and representation-related services while understanding and remaining within the limits of their authority and compliance responsibilities. Her more than 35 years of involvement with NATP reflect her long-standing dedication to strengthening the profession through education, advocacy, and leadership development.Felecia’s expertise also extends into practice management, operational systems, and technology-driven business solutions that help firms improve efficiency while maintaining high ethical and professional standards. She believes thoughtful integration of technology and education allows professionals to evolve from reactive problem-solvers into trusted advisors capable of delivering long-term strategic value.Outside of her professional work, Felecia remains deeply committed to community service and veteran advocacy. She currently serves as Treasurer for the South Central Regional Veterans Group, supporting initiatives such as the Veterans Memorial Park project in Rolla, Missouri. She has also been recognized with the Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award through the IRS Taxpayer Advocacy Panel for her dedication to public service and taxpayer advocacy.Her professional excellence has earned recognition, including multiple TaxBuzz / CountingWorks Top 100 Professional honors and national recognition for her leadership, advocacy, and client-centered approach to tax resolution.Felecia attributes her success to persistence, integrity, and a genuine commitment to helping others. She believes her career was built through continuous learning, adaptability, and a willingness to embrace difficult and complex challenges when others felt uncertain or overwhelmed. She also credits her ability to evolve alongside industry changes while remaining firmly grounded in her purpose of helping individuals find clarity, confidence, and a path forward.One of the most influential pieces of career advice Felecia has ever received was to stand firmly in her values and never diminish her expertise simply to make others comfortable. She believes credibility is earned through consistency, integrity, and understanding when to establish clear boundaries. According to Felecia, when professionals honor their values and remain aligned with their purpose, the right opportunities and relationships naturally follow.For young women entering the profession, Felecia offers a message centered on perseverance and resilience. She encourages women not to give up during difficult moments and to view setbacks and failures as opportunities for growth and learning rather than reasons to quit. Her personal philosophy is simple but powerful: “I am, therefore I can.”According to Felecia, one of the greatest challenges within the tax industry today is helping clients navigate increasingly complex and rapidly evolving regulatory systems without becoming overwhelmed by fear or confusion. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity within that complexity. She believes professionals who embrace innovation, maintain ethical standards, and communicate clearly are uniquely positioned to create meaningful impact for both their clients and the future of the profession.The values guiding Felecia’s professional and personal life are integrity, accountability, and compassion. She believes in doing what is right even when it is difficult, taking responsibility for her actions, and leading with empathy and understanding in every client relationship and professional interaction.Known for her transparency, advocacy, and results-driven approach, Felecia Dixson continues to empower individuals, businesses, and fellow professionals to overcome tax challenges, strengthen financial stability, and move forward with confidence.Learn More about Felecia Dixson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Felecia-Dixson or through her website, https://dixsontaxresolution.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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