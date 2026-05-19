Debbie Simmons, Recognized by Influential Women, Champions Trauma-Informed Early Childhood Education

HENDERSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Head Start Director and Co-Founder of Beyond Time Outs Combines More Than Two Decades of Experience in Early Childhood Education, Behavioral Support, and Community-Focused LeadershipDebbie Simmons is a seasoned early childhood education leader with more than 20 years of experience supporting young children, families, and educators through community-centered, relationship-driven approaches to learning and development. Currently serving as a Director for a Head Start program in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Debbie leads a campus serving children from birth through age five while supporting families through comprehensive educational, developmental, and wellness services.In her leadership role, Debbie oversees daily program operations, multidisciplinary teams, staff development, and community partnerships while ensuring compliance with federal Head Start standards and state licensing requirements. Her work includes helping families access critical resources such as medical, dental, and mental health services while creating supportive environments that prioritize trauma-informed care, individualized coaching, and evidence-based behavioral support strategies.Debbie has also begun pursuing advanced training at Texas Christian University through its Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) program, further strengthening her passion for trauma-informed, relationship-centered approaches that support healing, emotional regulation, and healthy child development.In addition, Debbie is currently writing her first book, Through the Eyes of a Child: Understanding Behavior, Building Connection, Healing Together. Unique in its approach, the book offers practical strategies that caregivers, parents, and educators can immediately apply to the real-life challenges they face every day. It also provides a powerful perspective into a child’s internal experience during moments of dysregulation, disconnection, stress, and emotional overwhelm. Through this work, Debbie aims to help adults better understand behavior through the eyes of the child.Throughout her career, Debbie has remained deeply committed to strengthening the connection between early education, family engagement, and community support systems. Before her current role in North Carolina, she served as a Head Start center director in Kentucky and previously owned and operated a childcare and preschool program in Colorado for nearly a decade.Her preschool programs emphasized strong academic foundations while incorporating enrichment opportunities, including movement, language development, and the arts. Debbie also prioritized family involvement and volunteer partnerships, believing meaningful collaboration between educators, caregivers, and communities plays a critical role in child development and long-term success.This combination of hands-on classroom experience and executive leadership has shaped Debbie’s approach to education and coaching. She is particularly passionate about transforming educational theory and training into practical strategies that can be realistically implemented within classrooms, childcare environments, and family systems.Debbie earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Clinical Psychology from the University of the Cumberlands and is currently completing a Master of Education Degree in Leadership, Policy, and Advocacy in Early Childhood at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. She also holds multiple certifications through the Positive Parenting Program, including Level 4 Group and the Positive Early Childhood Educators (PECE) program, in addition to completing Conscious Discipline training. These advanced certifications reinforce Debbie’s commitment to trauma-informed care, emotional regulation, relationship-centered behavior support, and individualized coaching practices.In addition to her leadership within Head Start, Debbie is also the Co-Founder of Beyond Time Outs, where she advocates for individualized, culturally responsive, and evidence-based practices that support children, families, educators, and caregivers. Through this work, she continues helping professionals and families move beyond punitive behavioral approaches and toward relationship-based strategies that foster emotional safety, growth, and long-term developmental success.Debbie attributes her success to the many individuals who have supported and challenged her throughout her journey, along with the resilience she has developed through years of professional and personal experience. She believes her ability to apply training and research through individualized coaching and practical implementation has been a key factor in her effectiveness as both a leader and educator.One of the most influential pieces of career advice Debbie has ever received is: “Don’t get ready, stay ready.” She has also embraced the belief that personal and professional growth often comes from leaning into difficult situations rather than avoiding them. According to Debbie, facing challenges directly has strengthened her leadership capabilities and enhanced her ability to support others during periods of uncertainty and growth.For young women entering the field of early childhood education, Debbie acknowledges that the work can be emotionally demanding, but she firmly believes the most meaningful work often is. She encourages emerging professionals to cultivate curiosity, resilience, and tenacity while remaining open to opportunities even when they feel uncertain or intimidating.Debbie also emphasizes the importance of leading with empathy, deeply valuing both the work and the people being served, and recognizing the importance of balance and sustainability. She believes meaningful impact comes from fully investing in the work while also protecting the emotional capacity necessary to continue serving others long term.According to Debbie, one of the greatest challenges and opportunities within early childhood education today is building credibility while intentionally creating collaborative relationships with professionals who share a commitment to thoughtful, values-driven work. She believes trust, shared vision, and strong professional partnerships are essential to creating meaningful change for children, families, educators, and communities.The values guiding Debbie’s work and personal life are faith, gratitude, and integrity. She believes faith grounds her purpose, gratitude keeps her humble and centered, and integrity shapes how she leads, serves, and builds relationships.Through every aspect of her work, Debbie Simmons continues striving to create compassionate, supportive environments where children, families, and educators can thrive together.Learn More about Debbie Simmons:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Debbie-Simmons Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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