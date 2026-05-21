26 letters ,26 Chapters ,Released 5/26/26- After Tragedy, The Author Says This Self-Help Book is Not a Coincidence
Berthille Metoua—The woman who turns grief into an elegance guide —A debut book nobody handed, but everyone needs.
Issued by: Atlantique LLC | info@atlantiquellc.com
Author Contact & Updates: hello@berthillemetoua.com | www.berthillemetoua.com
After tragedy, Berthille Metoua releases ‘The ABCs of Classy’ — 26 Letters, 26 Chapters, on 5/26/26. The Author Says This Was Never a Coincidence.
NEW YORK — May 2026 — What does it truly mean to be classy? Not the version tied to wealth or designer labels — but the kind earned through loss, reinvention, and the courage to keep showing up. Staten Island resident and debut author Berthille Metoua answers that question with 26 chapters, one for each letter of the alphabet, in her new book THE ABCs OF CLASSY: A Journey to Confidence, Self-Love & Transformation, published by Atlantique LLC on May 26, 2026.
“With more than 50 powerful quotes woven throughout its pages, The ABCs of Classy is as much a book to live by as it is a book to read.”
The release date is no coincidence. Twenty-six chapters. Twenty-six letters of the alphabet. Twenty-six cards in half a playing deck. Published in 2026. “Every obstacle that changed my path kept inspiring me to add more and give more,” Metoua says. “I could not understand why. Now I do.”
A Story Built From Scratch.
WHAT MAKES THIS BOOK DIFFERENT
Written from genuine multicultural lived experience — not theory
A true A-to-Z system: 26 letters, 26 principles, 26 teachable takeaways
Nonlinear by design: read in order or choose the chapter that matches your moment
Coach-like voice: warm, direct, emotionally intelligent — without judgment
Real-life scenarios most self-help books skip: dining etiquette, body language, love agreements
Covers confidence, etiquette, communication, wealth mindset, love, grief, and loss
Companion resource: the Classy Check app at ClassyCheck.com
Inclusive by design: guidance for men AND women ready to level up-
Metoua’s journey is extraordinary: a gifted student who fell to academic probation before returning to the honor roll; a woman who moved alone from Côte d’Ivoire to New York City; who lost both parents within three months of each other, then her husband two years later — and rebuilt herself, letter by letter. With a career spanning modeling, education, public relations, human services, and digital design, and a Master of Arts in Communications from Southern New Hampshire University, Metoua brings a multicultural, deeply personal lens to principles most self-help books only skim.
Each chapter delivers both mindset and method — from the BMW dining rule (Bread, Meal, Water) and wardrobe planning, to grief navigation, wealth mindset, and the kind of quiet confidence no product can manufacture. The book has drawn early comparisons to Michelle Obama’s Becoming, Mel Robbins’ The Let Them Theory, and The Etiquette Advantage in Business. Metoua is also the creator of the Classy Check app at ClassyCheck.com.
Four Events. Four Cities. One Book.
Manchester, NH — Official Release Day
Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 3:00–5:00 PM EDT | FREE
Bookery Manchester, 844 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101
Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/checkout-external?eid=1989008374591
Brooklyn, NY
Thursday, May 29, 2026 | 6:30 PM
Bookmark Shoppe, 8415 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY | 718 833 5115
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-abcs-of-classy-book-signing-tickets-1989372222871
Staten Island, NY — Book Launch
Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 3:00–4:00 PM
Every Thing Goes Book Café, 208 Bay Street, Staten Island, NYC 10301
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-abcs-of-classy-berthille-metoua-book-launch-tickets-1988983758965
Hoboken, NJ — Book Sign & Sip Cocktail Event
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-abcs-of-classy-book-sign-sipcocktails-with-authorhobokennj-tickets-1989437124995
Where to Buy
Amazon: https://a.co/d/05kfdYcO
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-abcs-of-classy-berthillemetoua/1149599764
Apple Books: https://books.apple.com/us/book/the-abcs-of-classy/id6759938590
Bookshop.org: https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-abcs-of-classy-berthillemetoua/2b6a24e2b7e7b020
Book Website: www.theabcofclassy.com
About the Author
Berthille Metoua is a French-English bilingual author, speaker, educator, web and digital designer, CASAC-T, QIDP, and founder of AideHHC. She holds a Master of Arts in Communications from Southern New Hampshire University and a BA in Psychology from Queens College. The ABCs of Classy is her debut book. She is currently working on four follow-up self-help books, a novel, and the Nesse & Galia children’s book collection. Stay updated: www.berthillemetoua.com
Press Inquiries & Interview Scheduling:
Atlantique LLC | info@atlantiquellc.com
ISBN: 979-8-9941777-5-4 | Publisher: Atlantique LLC | Pages: 204
Berthille Metoua
Atlantique llc
info@atlantiquellc.com
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