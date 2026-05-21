26 letters ,26 Chapters ,Released 5/26/26- After Tragedy, The Author Says This Self-Help Book is Not a Coincidence

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Berthille Metoua—The woman who turns grief into an elegance guide —A debut book nobody handed, but everyone needs.

Every change in life is an invitation to navigate with courage. Embrace what you have and find strengths you never knew you had.”” — Berthille Metoua

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEIssued by: Atlantique LLC | info@atlantiquellc.comAuthor Contact & Updates: hello@berthillemetoua.com | www.berthillemetoua.com After tragedy, Berthille Metoua releases ‘ The ABCs of Classy ’ — 26 Letters, 26 Chapters, on 5/26/26. The Author Says This Was Never a Coincidence.NEW YORK — May 2026 — What does it truly mean to be classy? Not the version tied to wealth or designer labels — but the kind earned through loss, reinvention, and the courage to keep showing up. Staten Island resident and debut author Berthille Metoua answers that question with 26 chapters, one for each letter of the alphabet, in her new book THE ABCs OF CLASSY: A Journey to Confidence, Self-Love & Transformation, published by Atlantique LLC on May 26, 2026.“With more than 50 powerful quotes woven throughout its pages, The ABCs of Classy is as much a book to live by as it is a book to read.”The release date is no coincidence. Twenty-six chapters. Twenty-six letters of the alphabet. Twenty-six cards in half a playing deck. Published in 2026. “Every obstacle that changed my path kept inspiring me to add more and give more,” Metoua says. “I could not understand why. Now I do.”A Story Built From Scratch.WHAT MAKES THIS BOOK DIFFERENTWritten from genuine multicultural lived experience — not theoryA true A-to-Z system: 26 letters, 26 principles, 26 teachable takeawaysNonlinear by design: read in order or choose the chapter that matches your momentCoach-like voice: warm, direct, emotionally intelligent — without judgmentReal-life scenarios most self-help books skip: dining etiquette, body language, love agreementsCovers confidence, etiquette, communication, wealth mindset, love, grief, and lossCompanion resource: the Classy Check app at ClassyCheck.comInclusive by design: guidance for men AND women ready to level up-Metoua’s journey is extraordinary: a gifted student who fell to academic probation before returning to the honor roll; a woman who moved alone from Côte d’Ivoire to New York City; who lost both parents within three months of each other, then her husband two years later — and rebuilt herself, letter by letter. With a career spanning modeling, education, public relations, human services, and digital design, and a Master of Arts in Communications from Southern New Hampshire University, Metoua brings a multicultural, deeply personal lens to principles most self-help books only skim.Each chapter delivers both mindset and method — from the BMW dining rule (Bread, Meal, Water) and wardrobe planning, to grief navigation, wealth mindset, and the kind of quiet confidence no product can manufacture. The book has drawn early comparisons to Michelle Obama’s Becoming, Mel Robbins’ The Let Them Theory, and The Etiquette Advantage in Business. Metoua is also the creator of the Classy Check app at ClassyCheck.com.Four Events. Four Cities. One Book.Manchester, NH — Official Release DayTuesday, May 26, 2026 | 3:00–5:00 PM EDT | FREEBookery Manchester, 844 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/checkout-external?eid=1989008374591 Brooklyn, NYThursday, May 29, 2026 | 6:30 PMBookmark Shoppe, 8415 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY | 718 833 5115Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-abcs-of-classy-book-signing-tickets-1989372222871 Staten Island, NY — Book LaunchSaturday, May 30, 2026 | 3:00–4:00 PMEvery Thing Goes Book Café, 208 Bay Street, Staten Island, NYC 10301Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-abcs-of-classy-berthille-metoua-book-launch-tickets-1988983758965 Hoboken, NJ — Book Sign & Sip Cocktail EventTickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-abcs-of-classy-book-sign-sipcocktails-with-authorhobokennj-tickets-1989437124995 Where to BuyAmazon: https://a.co/d/05kfdYcO Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-abcs-of-classy-berthillemetoua/1149599764 Apple Books: https://books.apple.com/us/book/the-abcs-of-classy/id6759938590 Bookshop.org: https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-abcs-of-classy-berthillemetoua/2b6a24e2b7e7b020 Book Website: www.theabcofclassy.com About the AuthorBerthille Metoua is a French-English bilingual author, speaker, educator, web and digital designer, CASAC-T, QIDP, and founder of AideHHC. She holds a Master of Arts in Communications from Southern New Hampshire University and a BA in Psychology from Queens College. The ABCs of Classy is her debut book. She is currently working on four follow-up self-help books, a novel, and the Nesse & Galia children’s book collection. Stay updated: www.berthillemetoua.com Press Inquiries & Interview Scheduling:Atlantique LLC | info@atlantiquellc.comISBN: 979-8-9941777-5-4 | Publisher: Atlantique LLC | Pages: 204

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