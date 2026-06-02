Children’s Picture Book ‘Chomp the Chimp and the Noisy Night’ Offers a Fun, Gentle Approach to Nighttime Sounds

Chomp the Chimp and the Noisy Night releases June 16, 2026 and available now for preorder Chomp the Chimp and the Rainy Day A playful moment during one of Chomp's forest adventures: Cara the Cat watches Chomp the Chimp getting back up after Chomp's slip from a branch (from Chomp the Chimp and the Noisy Night).

A gentle jungle adventure that helps children feel safe, curious, and engaged in class read-alouds and during bedtime routines.

Bedtime anxiety is often triggered by a lack of visual data... the book helps children build an internal locus of control, turning what can become nighttime fear into a sense of safety and calm.” — Franco E. Santos, Ed.D author of the Chomp the Chimp series

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santos Press announces the June 16, 2026 release of the third installment in "The Adventures of Chomp the Chimp " children's picture book series, “Chomp the Chimp and the Noisy Night.” The series integrates early childhood developmental frameworks with traditional watercolor illustration. This third book explores how familiar forest sounds can feel entirely different after dark. While daytime forest environments are lively, the protagonist, a young chimp named Chomp, must navigate the transition to nighttime when "ribbits, a hoo, and chirping, too" transform the canopy into a new auditory experience. With his father’s patient guidance, Chomp learns to stop and truly listen, discovering that the “noisy” night is simply the forest speaking in a different way.Written by Dr. Franco E. Santos and illustrated by Marta Maszkiewicz, “The Adventures of Chomp the Chimp” picture book series is designed to engage and captivate both young children and the adults who read with them. Each story is told in rhythmic rhyme and paired with watercolor illustrations. Rooted in principles of early childhood development, the series focuses on sensory and emotional milestones. The series continues with the global release on June 16 of the third title, “Chomp the Chimp and the Noisy Night,” with its focus on encouraging curiosity and resilience to overcome fear of the unknown."Bedtime anxiety is often triggered by a lack of visual data," says Dr. Franco E. Santos, founder of Santos Press and author of the series. "By utilizing a structured narrative framework where a parent calmly names and contextualizes unseen sounds, the book helps children build an internal locus of control, turning what can become nighttime fear into a sense of safety and calm."An Asset for the Early Childhood ClassroomBeyond the home, the “Chomp the Chimp” series is written to integrate seamlessly into early childhood and lower elementary classrooms. The narratives, with their calm and rhythmic verses, provide educators with a practical framework for Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) instruction. The pacing supports interactive read‑alouds that address curriculum‑aligned milestones, including flexible thinking, self‑regulation, and situational adaptation.Dr. Santos notes, "By presenting these developmental milestones through a relatable character, educators are given a neutral baseline to discuss coping mechanisms, helping students articulate 'big feelings' and build collective emotional resilience in a peer group setting."Pairing Narrative and Hand-Drawn IllustrationMoving away from digital designs and synthetic AI-influenced software, artist Marta Maszkiewicz illustrated the books using classic watercolor washes, deliberate ink linework, and soft vignettes. This layout utilizes traditional illustration methods to create a specific visual continuity across the series.By prioritizing human-created artwork, Santos Press establishes a consistent, organic aesthetic that aligns with the narrative text. The natural environments are rendered with a traditional painter's approach to support visual engagement and creative imagination in young readers."When illustrating Chomp's world, the goal was to create a visual framework that complements Dr. Santos's developmental focus," says series illustrator Marta Maszkiewicz. "By utilizing soft watercolor textures and focusing clearly on Chomp’s facial expressions, we can convey emotional transitions, from uncertainty to curiosity and comfort, without overwhelming a child's sensory processing. Hand-drawn illustration provides a level of visual consistency and focus that automated digital mediums often struggle to replicate."Availability“Chomp the Chimp and the Noisy Night” (Book 3) will officially release on June 16, 2026. Both hardcover and paperback formats are available for pre-order through standard wholesalers, including Ingram and Baker & Taylor, across major online retailers, independent bookstores, and international distribution networks. The first two titles, "The Adventures of Chomp the Chimp" and "Chomp the Chimp and the Rainy Day," are both available now through the same wholesale and retail channels. More information is available at www.chompthechimp.com and www.santospress.com About Santos Press, LLCSantos Press is a Veteran-owned independent publishing imprint dedicated to the preservation of thoughtful, emotionally grounded narratives. By blending professional developmental frameworks with storytelling grounded in classic narrative structures, Santos Press crafts books that support emotional regulation and authentic artistic expression.Media Contact:Santos Press Media Relations

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