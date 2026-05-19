Aryze Closes €3m Pre-Series A as Stablecoin Issuers Move to Integrated Infrastructure

Bertram Seitz, CEO

Danish fintech Aryze raises €3m Pre-Series A to scale its Stablecoin infrastructure for licensed issuers of stablecoins and tokenised real-world assets (RWA).

Stablecoin issuers don't ask for innovation. They ask for issuance and the rails that move fiat in and out, on the same stack rather than separate vendors stitched together.” — Bertram Seitz, CEO, Aryze

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aryze, a Danish fintech company providing stablecoin tech infrastructure as a service, has closed a €3 million Pre-Series A round. The capital funds the continued development of Aryze's Stablecoin infrastructure . The stack combines stablecoin issuance and bank-to-bank fiat on- and off-ramps for licensed issuers of stablecoins and tokenised real-world assets (RWA).Since 2017, Aryze has held one mission: making dumb money smart by turning money movement into reliable, controllable infrastructure. Until now, stablecoin issuance has usually required builders and institutions to integrate wallet, ledger, custody, and fiat on- and off-ramp components from separate vendors. Aryze brings the issuance and fiat rails together on a single stack for licensed issuers. Builders deploy products on a self-serve layer under their own or a partner licence. Banks and regulated financial institutions use the same infrastructure as a managed service. In each case, the customer is the licensed issuer; Aryze provides the infrastructure."Stablecoin issuers don't ask for innovation. They ask for issuance and the rails that move fiat in and out, on the same stack rather than separate vendors stitched together," said Bertram Seitz, CEO of Aryze. "This round funds the next phase of that work."About AryzeAryze is a Danish fintech company providing stablecoin tech infrastructure as a service. Founded in Copenhagen in 2017, Aryze delivers Stablecoin infrastructure for licensed issuers (builders and institutions alike), covering issuance and integrated bank-to-bank fiat on- and off-ramps, on a single mission: making dumb money smart.

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